Today a new edition of Xbox Developer's Directin which we have been given new looks at the games that Microsoft plans to launch throughout the 2024, with some announcements that were already seen coming on the release dates side. But also a couple of surprises that, although they do not mark a before and after in the industry, at least make the fans of the brand excited about everything they are going to play in the following months.

Here we bring you a summary with the highlights of the event:

More details about Obsidian's Avowed

We are shown a new gameplay of AvowedRPG style game that will reach the industry to make its space next to other giants like Baldur's Gate. It will reach platforms of Xbox Series X/S and PC in the fall of this same year. He promises to be one of the company's strong contenders for exclusives.

Release date for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 confirmed

A new gameplay of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 has been presented to us, with more details such as the fantasy of schizophrenia in which this heroine finds herself involved. The departure date will be May 21 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Just as predicted a few days ago.

Square Enix is ​​present at the event with Visions of Mana

Inside the event square enix has arrived as a surprise with Visions of Mana, a new game in this franchise that will reach all available platforms. will reach PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC in summer 2024. It will be the return of the saga after decades without something truly unprecedented.

Unreleased gameplay from Ara: History Untold

Microsoft It also has strategy and resource management games planned for this year. Proof of this is Ara: History Untold, which has introduced us to more game mechanics. Furthermore, they reveal to us that it will arrive in the autumn of this year for the PC and PC Game Pass.

First look at Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

To finish the event, we finally had the first look at the new project of Machine Games, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a game that will put us in the hands of the explorer to discover the most hidden treasures. He will arrive this year Xbox Series X/S and PC. day one in Game Pass.

With this the event of Xbox Developer_Directwhich on this occasion had no surprises as happened last year with HiFi Rush.

Via: Xbox

Editor's note: Although there were no surprises, we must admit that that Indiana Jones preview was very good, since we went from having nothing of the game, to a video that I consider very complete. Now it will be a matter of time before we can enjoy it on consoles or the computer.