Summary | This is how Zelensky’s historic visit to Helsinki proceeded: The Nordic countries cautiously responded to NATO’s wishes

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi the president visited Helsinki on Wednesday Sauli Niinistön as a guest at the same time as the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Niinistö said at a press conference in the presidential palace in the afternoon that the meeting was organized in Helsinki at Zelensky’s request.

In addition to weapons, Zelenskyi’s wish list included NATO security guarantees, for which the Ukrainian president needed Nordic support.

Zelenskyi’s chief of staff Andri Jermak basically the same thing in the HS published on Wednesday in his opinion piece.

Nordic the leaders concluded the meeting with a joint statement with Ukraine. It condemned the Russian attack and assured that the Nordic countries’ support for Ukraine would continue “as long as necessary”.

The Russian attack was condemned, the war criminals were demanded to be sentenced, and the funds seized from Russia were demanded to be used for compensation to be given to Ukraine for the war damages.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and no one else was mentioned by name in the statement. However, the parties “confirmed their support for the investigations of the prosecutor of the International War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague”.

In March, the court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian children’s commissioner Marija from Lvova-Belova Because of the children who were forcibly transferred from Ukraine to Russia.

At the same time, the Nordic countries announced that they support Ukraine’s March initiative to establish an international prosecutor’s office in The Hague to investigate the crimes of Russia’s war of aggression.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (left), Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdóttir and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at a press conference.

Ukrainian At the end of their statement, the heads of state of the Nordic countries addressed the desired NATO security guarantees with rather careful wording.

However, they reminded that Ukraine was already promised NATO membership at the Bucharest meeting in 2008. In reality, the Bucharest NATO meeting made a leather decision in which Ukraine and Georgia were welcomed in principle, but the matter was postponed until the future.

Russia retracted its conclusion and in August 2008 launched a five-day war against Georgia.

President Zelensky’s welcoming ceremony in front of the Presidential Palace started around half past two on Wednesday.

To Zelensky arrival, its time and route were kept secret for as long as possible.

The armored vehicle of the President of the Republic, Mersu, escorted by a swarm of motorcycle policemen and another black car, swept east on Aleksanterinkatu at half past twelve on Wednesday afternoon. Of course, anyone could have been on board.

Zelenskyi didn’t arrive until an hour and a half later to the brass band and honor guard at the gate of the Presidential Palace.

The freezing wind waved the flags of Finland, the EU and Ukraine. Zelenskyi, his staff and Ukraine’s ambassador to Finland Olga Diprova pressed their palms to their hearts Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy – as the national anthem echoes.

A dozen police cars are parked on the isolated Kauppatori, a 96-meter guard ship Turva floated in the bay and two helicopters buzzed in the sky.

Mariankatu was closed by a Defense Forces truck with a six-meter sea container on board. The police sniper who climbed onto the roof of the Presidential Palace wore a neon green safety vest that meets occupational safety regulations.

A group of townspeople and tourists who learned about the visit tried to cheer for Zelensky from the police roadblock at the corner of the town hall.

Zelenskyi posted later in the afternoon on his Facebook page a short video where he negotiates with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren with the Loviisa-born painter in the Presidential Palace by Berndt Lindholm 1897 by the painter Norwegian landscape under the board.

Andri Jermak and his deputy Ihor Žovka and Andrei Sybiha in the video, they are sitting silently in a row next to the wall, wearing green field pants. In the video, Jermak and Sybiha were wearing a jacket of the same color as the pants. Žovka, on the other hand, had the same black sweater with the coat of arms of Ukraine as Zelensky.

The Ukrainian Conductor Orchestra has developed its own performance style. Jermak has a film background, as does the president, Žovka and Sybiha are career diplomats.

The Russians politicians, authorities or the media did not comment on the Ukrainian president’s visit to Helsinki.

Instead, the residents’ association of the Jakimanka district, located on the southern edge of Moscow’s Park Ring, published a mysterious video on social media, which allegedly showed an airplane crashing into the dome of the Kremlin’s Senate building.

It is a couple of kilometers from the perimeter to the Kremlin walls, the film was apparently shot with an infrared camera. At the same time, two figures climb a ladder on the roof of a building behind the wall near the mausoleum.

The Kremlin claimed on its website that there were two planes and that it was a “terrorist attack” in Ukraine.

“We did not attack Putin, we leave it to the courts,” Zelenskyi commented at the evening’s press conference.

Finland and in addition to the United States, Zelenskyi has visited only four other countries during the war of aggression, i.e. Britain, France, Belgium and Poland. From Helsinki, Zelenskyi continued his journey to a new destination, which was not known on Wednesday evening.

At the same time, the Germans published information about Zelensky’s visit to Berlin on May 13-14. day, which caused international consternation. Due to security arrangements, the movements of the Ukrainian president have been kept secret during the full-scale war.

At the first press conference of Zelenskyi and Niinistö held during the day, the atmosphere was relaxed.