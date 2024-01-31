Today a new edition of the Status of Play of the PlayStation brand, in which we saw many interesting announcements, some that we were already expecting, such as the appearance of Rise of The Ronina game that continues to surprise with how good it looks on the PS5. However, there were also surprises that were not seen coming, which pleased those who were finally expecting something new for the console that has remained modest in launches at the beginning of the year. 2024.

Here is the summary with the most important things:

New Stellar Blade trailer and date

New trailer released Stellar Bladegame that fans of PlayStation They have been waiting for many years and it finally gives us a much longer progress compared to previous occasions. This with finally some gameplay that tells us it will be an adventure of action and exploration. will reach PS5 on April 26.

Sonic X Shadow Generations Reveal

The rumored one is revealed Sonic X Shadow Generations, a game where we will see the campaign that we already knew in 2011, but with the addition of the character of Shadow, who will have levels in the games he has participated in. It will arrive in the fall of this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Silent Hill: The Short Message is released

Out of nowhere a new video game called Silent Hill: The Short Monthsage, which is a free to play in which mechanics are similar to those seen in more modern games. It is now available for download at PlayStation 5there are no more platforms on which it will arrive.

New look at Silent Hill 2 remake

After a long time we finally have a new official look at Silent Hill 2 Remakein this video we can learn more about how the combat will be handled, and it gives impressions to the resident Evil modern over the shoulder. The release date has not yet been given, only that it supposedly arrives in 2024.

Dave The Diver is coming to PlayStation

Dave The Daver it's finally going to land on PlayStationthat means his departure for PS4 and PS5. The release date will be in April of this year, although the specific day has not been stated. A DLC was also announced in collaboration with godzilla for the month of May of the same year.

Confirm Until Dawn remaster

After some rumors, it is confirmed that Until Dawn will return to consoles PlayStation, specifically in a remaster for the PS5 and also the PC. There is no confirmed release date, it will only arrive at some point this year on the corresponding platforms.

Metro Awakening Revealed

The new video game called is shown Metro Awakening, which returns to the much-loved legendary franchise, at least for its own niche. He will arrive at PSVR2 This year, there is no confirmed release date, so we will have to wait for more broadcasts.

Judas gameplay trailer, from the creator of Bioshock

After a few months we have a new glimpse of Judasvideo game that comes from the mind of the creator of bioshock. In the mechanics we can see the typical powers and weapons that have been used in these video games and little else. There is no departure date yet, it will arrive PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Another trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 arrives

Capcom He hasn't given any big announcements during the broadcast, he just reminds us that it will be coming soon Dragon's Dogma 2, a game that looks better and better with customization options and missions to complete. The game will be released on March 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Rise of The Ronin release date confirmed

They release a new video related to Rise of The Ronina game that is developed by Koei Tecmo but it is becoming exclusive for PlayStation 5. They show us a little of the gameplay, and also confirm that the release is next March 22 of the current year.

Death Stranding 2 reveals its full name

To almost finish the event, we are shown a new preview of Death Stranding 2 – On the Beachgame of Kojima Productions which serves as a sequel to the title that has arrived in the 2019. It still does not have a release date, it is only known that it is an exclusive for PS5 and reaches the 2025.

Kojima announces new video game

Hideo Kojima The event practically ends with the announcement of Physint, which will return to spy-style titles, something that will possibly remind Metal Gear Solid. For its part, there is talk that it may be as cinematic as many of his current projects, including O.D..

These would be all the announcements that were made at the event, the most important at least, since there were also some that can be considered filler.