Today a new delivery has been carried out State of Playin which we have seen some titles that we already knew but also some others that were a total surprise for those who are waiting for new releases from PlayStationHere we bring you a summary of the most relevant aspects of the video presentation.

Astro Bot DLC announced

The first of the announcements relates to Astro Bot, which will apparently have a DLC that will add some characters, including guests from Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade. We can also enjoy five new speedrun levels. Coming this fall.

New Metro Awakening trailer

A new trailer is released for Metro Awakeningconfirming that it is now available for pre-order. It will be released for PlayStation VR 2, Meta Quest 2 & 3, Steam VR and Viveport on November 7.

Palworld confirms its arrival on PS5

Despite the controversies Palworld continues to expand its horizons, and the arrival of the game is confirmed PS5. This has been a shadowdrop so it is now available on the console Sony.

Lunar Remastered Collection is revealed

They reveal that the series Mole makes its debut on modern consoles with improved graphics, audio, and quality of life enhancements. Coming soon to PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Steam. The classics are Lunar: The Silver Star and Lunar: Eternal Blue.

After the leaks, the release of Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remasteredwhich will have graphical improvements and more details that players can enjoy. The December 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Fortnite’s special Dualsense announced

It is revealed that a new version will be released Dualsense special edition of Fortnite. This is Starring Fishstick and Peely, and adorned with fan-favorite character artwork, this colorful and eye-catching design encapsulates the game’s energetic spirit. It will be released on October 3rd.

New trailer gives a glimpse of Dragon Age: The Veilguard bosses

A new trailer was released at the event. Dragon Age: The Veilguarda delivery that promises to be one of the most ambitious in the series. Here we saw a boss fight against a powerful villain such as the blue dragon, the game is released on the 3rdOctober 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Confirmed

After some time of rumors, it is confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered It is a reality, this will have graphics and quality improvements in performance. It will arrive PS5 and PC on October 31stusers who own the original game can pay $10 USD to activate the new version.

PlayStation Chroma Collection Announced

They reveal the Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo and Chroma Tealthree new colors for the DualSense wireless controller and console covers. The first two go on sale on November 7, 2024 and the last one January 23, 2025.



Major PS Plus Game Announcements

PlayStation has revealed part of the list of games that will be part of PS Plus for October. Users of all subscriptions will be able to download WWE 2K24the remake of Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club+.

In PS Plus Extra and Deluxe They will be able to play The Last of Us Part I. Finally, those with Deluxe can download Dino Crisis, the PS1 original. This list is expected to grow as we approach mid-October.

Monster Hunter Wilds Release Date

With a new trailer and it seems that it will be one of the last, Capcom confirms the release date of Monster Hunter Wildsconfirming that elements from previous games such as the grappling hook are returning. It will arrive on February 28, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Dynasty Warriors Origins already has a release date

Another of the announcements that pleased the enthusiasts of musou style releases was the Dynasty Warriors Originswhere we will see the return of the series after many spinoffs and collaborations. It will be released next month. January 17, 2025.

HITMAN World of Assassination revealed

The launch of is confirmed HITMAN World of Assassinationa VR version of this classic franchise where stealth and weapon use predominate. It will be released in December of this year for the PSVR2.

Ghost of Tsushima will have a sequel called Ghost of Yotei

To end the presentation there was the announcement of Ghost of Yoteiwhich serves as the official sequel to Ghost of Tsushima of Sucker Punch. In this game we take control of Atsu, who embarks on an adventure of revenge that will take her through 17th century Japan. There will be new weapons and mechanics. It will arrive in 2025 only for PS5.

This concludes the State of Play presentation for the month of September.