Summary: Russia refuses Easter ceasefire and possible mass grave found in Mariupol
These are the main developments from Thursday evening and the night from Thursday to Friday:
- Russia is said to have refused to declare a ceasefire during Orthodox Easter this weekend. So says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Millions of Orthodox Christians live in both Ukraine and Russia and earlier this week UN chief António Guterres expressed the hope that both countries would lay down their arms around the celebration for four days.
- The American company Maxar has released satellite photos that would show that more than 200 bodies have been buried near the port city of Mariupol in recent weeks. The bodies lie in four rows along a road near an existing cemetery. Since March, the Russians are said to have been expanding that cemetery to bury the dead Ukrainians.
- According to the World Bank, the war in Ukraine has so far caused at least $60 billion in damage to infrastructure and buildings. This amount is expected to increase as long as the war continues. Speaking at a World Bank meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “hundreds of billions of dollars” would be needed to rebuild his country.
