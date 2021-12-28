The summary proceedings against the current lockdown were brought by five individuals. According to Maes, these are students, people from education and entrepreneurs. “They are all suffering from this situation. The students are wasting their time in their room, the entrepreneurs see their companies break down.” They would be affected in, among other things, their right to association.

According to the lawyer, who has already conducted procedures against the corona policy, the lockdown was introduced ‘on the basis of assumptions’. “Hospital bed occupancy has been declining for some time, but the already existing evening lockdown was not abolished this month, but became stricter.” This happened because OMT and the cabinet fear that the emergence of the omikron variant will lead to many more infections and therefore more hospital admissions. According to the plaintiffs, it is not at all certain that omikron will care for more people in the hospital. “The only thing that is certain is that the damage from the lockdown is increasing every day,” the legal team said.

Maes: ,,The country is plunged into a depression by an overzealous OMT, based on uncertain figures. We have to draw a line. How many lives are left to be destroyed?” He asked the court to ‘end the lockdown immediately’.