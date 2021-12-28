The consequences of the hard lockdown are so far-reaching that it should be ended immediately. “This lockdown goes against the fundamental rights of the Dutch population,” argued lawyer Bart Maes in summary proceedings in the court in The Hague. The State wants to maintain the lockdown until January 14.
The summary proceedings against the current lockdown were brought by five individuals. According to Maes, these are students, people from education and entrepreneurs. “They are all suffering from this situation. The students are wasting their time in their room, the entrepreneurs see their companies break down.” They would be affected in, among other things, their right to association.
According to the lawyer, who has already conducted procedures against the corona policy, the lockdown was introduced ‘on the basis of assumptions’. “Hospital bed occupancy has been declining for some time, but the already existing evening lockdown was not abolished this month, but became stricter.” This happened because OMT and the cabinet fear that the emergence of the omikron variant will lead to many more infections and therefore more hospital admissions. According to the plaintiffs, it is not at all certain that omikron will care for more people in the hospital. “The only thing that is certain is that the damage from the lockdown is increasing every day,” the legal team said.
Maes: ,,The country is plunged into a depression by an overzealous OMT, based on uncertain figures. We have to draw a line. How many lives are left to be destroyed?” He asked the court to ‘end the lockdown immediately’.
The country is plunged into depression by an overzealous OMT
State: situation is still worrisome
According to the Ministry of Health, that is a bad idea. “The measures are heavy, no one will deny that, but there is certainly justification for the violation of people’s rights,” said country lawyer Jannetje Bootsma. “We have passed the fourth wave, but that does not alter the fact that the occupation in hospitals is still high and the situation in healthcare is still worrisome.”
Now the omikron variant is added. ,,It will be dominant in the Netherlands at the end of December. So the question is not whether that new wave will come, but how fast it will come and how high it will be,” said Bootsma. Shortly after the summary proceedings, RIVM announced that the omikron variant is already dominant. “It is faster and vaccines offer less protection. That leads to great uncertainties regarding the occupation of hospital beds. You cannot wait to take measures until the hospitals are full again. It concerns large numbers, we are soon too late.”
The state also states that the cabinet is basing itself on the ‘medical epidemiological advice of the OMT, while the plaintiffs draw conclusions from figures in which they are not experts’. “It is really much too early to say that everything is not too bad with the omikron infections, much is still uncertain.”
Everything closed
The current lockdown was announced on Saturday evening, December 18, during a press conference by outgoing ministers Mark Rutte and Hugo de Jonge, and took effect a day later. All educational institutions, catering, shops and most sports facilities are now closed. Group formation outside is not allowed. Only supermarkets and other essential services may be open until 8 p.m. The lockdown will last until January 14. At the beginning of January, the cabinet will decide whether and if so when primary and secondary schools will open again.
The court will rule on January 4. Ten days before the possible end of the lockdown.
Respond can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Summary #proceedings #Stop #lockdown #immediately #people #lives
Leave a Reply