Several aid and human rights organizations are suing the Dutch state for its attitude towards Israel and the war in Gaza. They believe that the Netherlands is partly responsible for ‘violations of the laws of war and collective punishment of the Gazan civilian population’ due to arms exports to Israel.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
13:08
