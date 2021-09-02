On Monday the third date of the closing tournament of women’s football ended, and in this note we will tell you how they come and how the teams arrive at the fourth date that begins on Friday, September 3.
Which teams lead the tournament?
In zone A there is a clear pointer that stands out from the rest, in points and in goals. San Lorenzo stings pointed, forceful in his first three games he showed good game, wide superiority against his rivals and he knew how to seal it in the networks. The azulgrana team adds 9 points – ideal score – and 20 goals in just three dates. In the first, he won 8 to 2 against El Porvenir; in the second, he beat Gimnasia 6 to 2 and in the last, he beat Lanús 6 to 0.
Behind Las Santitas, on the table are Boca, Racing (they had a free date) and Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata with 6 units.
In zone B, on the other hand, the panorama is more even: Independiente, UAI Urquiza and River share the first position of the table. The three teams have won all the matches played so far. On the next date, River and Independiente will meet and perhaps one of the two can take advantage of it and take off.
Who are the championship scorers?
At the end of the third date, Independiente forward Johana Barrera finished at the top of the table with 6 goals; Behind her, Débora Molina, the Boca player appears with 5 goals. Rocío Bueno (Racing) and Macarena Sánchez (San Lorenzo) are in third position with four goals each.
