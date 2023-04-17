This Sunday, April 16, the first debate of the elections in Coahuila 2023where the four candidates who aspire to the governorship presented their first proposals.

On the issue of public finances, the Morena candidate, Armando Guadiana, reported on the existence of a million-dollar debt of 43 billion pesos in the state, which is 11 years old.

Guadiana will focus on covering said debt with a “true restructuring”, while the Green Party candidate, Evaristo Pérez, will raise the possibility of a dialogue with the banks to refinance the delay.

For his part, Ricardo Berdeja of the Labor Party mentioned the need to put an end to the “party” and open a dialogue with the banks to resolve the debt.

The PRI-PAN-PRD candidate, Manolo Salinas, will replicate the projects he supported when he was mayor in the state, without giving details of how he will do it.

On the issue of transparency and accountability, the PRI-PAN-PRD candidate promised to govern in the same way as when he was municipal president of Saltillo.

Berdeja criticized the benefits that Manolo Salinas’ company received in the state, assuring that “friendly companies” always benefited.

For his part, Lenin Pérez of the Green Party mentioned the need for political will to improve transparency, while Guadiana promised to work hand in hand with the Transparency Institute in a “citizenized” manner.

On the issue of water supply in Coahuila, Ricardo Berdeja pointed out the need for an open dialogue with specialists and the creation of a new state body for supply.

Manolo Salinas will seek to have a sustainable water development with the ecological growth of the state, in addition to promoting clean energy and waste management.

Lenin Pérez mentioned the over-exploitation of the state’s aquifers as the main problem and proposed a reorganization of the participation of the National Water Commission (Conagua) to solve the supply in the state.

The candidates will have other opportunities to present their proposals in future debates, as the date of the elections in Coahuila approaches.