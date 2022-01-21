The body asks me for another Madrid-Athletic. It would be the fourth in a month and a half, but they really have been such exciting, footballing and entertaining duels… and, it must be said, Madrid has come out on top in all of them. Why not where there were 3 can there be four? Besides, I wouldn’t mind if it was in San Mamés to show Barça, as we did on December 22, that Athletic and the Cathedral can be beaten. Madrid won there with 11 casualties, that’s a team that doesn’t make excuses, not like Barça, who made excuses and also got eliminated. I dream of a Madrid-Betis final. It would be a wonderful and beautiful ending. But first you have to win the quarters.”

Thomas Roncero , editor-in-chief of the Real Madrid section in AS

