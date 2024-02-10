A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see a map of military operations for the week from February 4 to 10 in the Izvestia article.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in the Kupyansk direction during the week, units of the West group of forces occupied more advantageous positions, and also repelled 36 attacks by assault groups of the 25th Airborne, 30th, 32nd, 44th Mechanized Brigades The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the 13th 18th brigade of the National Guard in the Sinkovka areas in the Kharkov region and Tern in the DPR.

In addition, in the Krasnoliman direction, units of the Center group of forces improved the position along the front line and repelled 14 enemy attacks. In the areas of the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova LPR, Yapmolovka, Torskoye and Grigorovka DPR, as well as Serebryansky forestry, concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment were defeated.

In the Donetsk direction, units of the “South” group of troops occupied more advantageous lines and positions, and also repelled 26 Ukrainian attacks in the areas of Krasnoye, Leninsky, Kolescheevka, Shum and Pobeda in the DPR.

Also in the Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops defeated the manpower and equipment of the 128th mountain assault, 33rd, 65th, 118th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 3rd brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Rabotino, Novodanilovka, Nesteryanka, Pyatikhatki and Shcherbaki.

Over the past week, operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery hit two launchers and a radar of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as eight ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 570 aircraft, 265 helicopters, 12,166 unmanned aerial vehicles, 464 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,956 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,218 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 8,008 field artillery pieces and mortars have been destroyed. as well as 18,419 units of special military vehicles.

