Southampton rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Burnley 3-2 in Sunday’s opening game in the Premier League. This triumph helps the locals to have a cushion of points with respect to the danger zone. It is the second victory of the ‘saints’ in 13 Premier games.

Burnley took the lead in the 12th minute through a Chris Wood penalty that VAR signaled for a Walker-Peters takedown of Erik Pieters.

The ‘clarets’ doubled their lead with a good strike from Czech forward Matej Vydra after a header from Wood taking advantage of a long send from Ben Mee.

The Saints would get into the game with a shot from Armstrong, who took advantage of a deflection from Ings. The English striker himself would be in charge of equalizing shortly after. Ings demonstrated with a good individual action because he is being sought by the greats of the Premier with a goal from Nick Pope.

The winning goal came in the 66th minute after a run over in which neither Ings nor Walcott could score but Redmond did not forgive.