In the absence of the last match (Real Sociedad-Barça), matchday 34 is taking shape with victories of Athletic (2-0 against Sevilla), Athletic (0-2, with Logroño), Real Madrid (win 1-5 at Santa Teresa), Passion fruit (2-0, against Rayo Vallecano) and a draw between Levante and Valencia (1-1) in the Turia city derby.



All this with a great focus on the fight for second place, the only contest in contention in a Primera Iberdrola. In the competition, the champion (Barça), to the two classified for the Champions League (Real Madrid and Levante) and the four teams descended to Second (Logroño, Santa Teresa, Deportivo and Espanyol).

Madrid are virtually runners-up after the draw in the derby

In this quoted pulse for being runner-up Levante, who lost two points in the last moments of the Valencian derby after winning 1-0 until the 90th minute, were left with hardly any options for Levante. Santa Teresa. This left no option of error for María Pry to arrive with options for the final day.

And everything seemed to indicate that Levante would fulfill its objective with victory. However, Anita Marcos appeared on the horn to virtually knock her rival out of the fight for second place. The Valencia forward equalized a scoreboard in which Levante had advanced with a goal from Esther in the first half.



The Andalusian forward, who continues to score goals in his career for being top scorer in the Primera Iberdrola, had chances of all colors in the first part to go to rest with a bigger advantage. However, the goals shone with great excellence. Both Paraluta, who in the second half avoided the draw and Valencia comeback with great performances, and Noelia Gil, who also left great saves, were decisive.

In this way, Levante arrives with hardly any options to be second to the last day. It is almost impossible for the granotas to be able to snatch the place from a Real Madrid that is already virtually second. White has three points more than Valencian and they have the equalized goal score (1-2 both in the first leg and in the second leg). In addition, the Madrid team has a goal difference +46 compared to the +26 of Levante, which would need a defeat for Madrid and win 16-0 on the last day.



Logroño 0-2 Atleti: Atletico improvement is confirmed in Las Gaunas

From Valencia to Logroño, where Atlético de Madrid remained firm in its intention to continue healing wounds after a season to be forgotten. The rojiblancas added their third victory in a row in the League against the already relegated Logroño and they once again showed good feelings on the green, in which they confirmed their improvement in this final section of the course.

With nothing at stake, not having options to get into Champions positions, Sánchez Vera’s team was liked and was very effective in the face of the door against the La Rioja. Thus, his first two big chances ended up on the net. The first was signed by Deyna Castellanos, who made a great goal from outside the area. The second came from the penalty spot from the boots of Leicy santos, who was one of the stars of the match along with the Venezuelan attacker.

Atlético stagnated and suffered at times from Rebecca Elloh’s dexterity every time she caught the ball near the area. All this in a game that was dying with a very slow pace in the second half and with two teams that showed little blood for more. A fact that left the scoreboard immobile from minute 21, with a cruel victory for Atlético, which frustrated the happy farewell of Logroño to his fans in First Division.

RESUME:

Logroño: Longa, Vilakazi, Cazalla, Fishley, Elloh, Asantewaa, Velázquez, Guehai, Valderas, Caracas, Balleste.

Atlético de Madrid: Lindahl, Strom (Menayo, 74 ‘), Van Dongen, Tounkara (Yolanda Sierra, 74’), Knaak, Santos, Meseguer, Laurent (Ajara, 66 ‘), A. Sampedro (Toni Duggan, 46’), Ludmila ( Claudia I., 57 ‘).

Referee: Arantza Gallastegui Pérez (Basque Country). He admonished Ana Velázquez with a yellow card,

Goals: 0-1.10 ‘. Deyna Castellanos; 0-2.21 ‘. Leicy Santos (p)

Athletic 2-0 Athletic: The lionesses roar again before their fans

The return of the fans motivated Athletic in their last home match of the season. The lionesses returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats by winning 2-0 at Sevilla. Oguiza and Lucía García led the rojiblanca party in Lezama, both with goals in the first half.

The first scored on a strategy play and the second, he did it against. Both led the triumph of an Athletic that was able to extend the distance on the scoreboard in the second half. However, neither the Basques nor the Andalusians were fine in the face of goal, with a final 2-0 on the scoreboard for the locals.

Resume:

Athletic: Amaia Peña: Oihame, Gimbert, Garazi, Moraza (Eunate, 78 ‘); Istillart, Oguiza (Valdezate, 72 ‘), Monente (Unzué, 46’); Azkona, Arana (María Díaz, 87 ‘) and Lucía.

Seville: Noelia; Almudena (Amparito, 46 ​​’), Lucía, Echeverri, Toro; Ana Franco (Carla, 77 ‘), Nago (Maite, 83’), Virgy (Teresa, 62 ‘), Coleman; Karlernas (Raquel Pinel, 62 ‘) and Claudia Pina.

Goals: 1-0 (24 ‘): Oguiza. 2-0 (44 ‘): Lucía García.

Referee: Alicia Espinosa Ríos (Madrid). He admonished Echeverri and Oguiza.

Day 33 of the Primera Iberdrola

Saturday

Betis 3-1 Deportivo

Espanyol 3-3 Madrid CFF

Eibar 1-3 Sporting de Huelva

Sunday

Athletic 2-0 Sevilla

Logroño 0-2 Athletic

Santa Teresa 1-5 Real Madrid

Granadilla 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Raise 1-0 Valencia

17:00 Real Sociedad – Barça (LaLiga Sports TV)

Check here the classification of the Primera Iberdrola