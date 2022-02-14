Crucial fixtures were played this weekend in the Barclays FA Women Super League. The one and two of the table met, we saw Manchester’s Darby, Tottenham visited Birmingham with the opportunity to move up the table, the fight at the bottom of the table between Everton and Aston Villa, Leicester City wanting to win at home and we ended up in Brighton against Reading.
Chelsea were looking to close the gap against an Arsenal that wanted to beat their closest rival for the title. The London teams shared the points in a 0-0 draw and Arsenal still hold a two-point championship lead.
Near the end of the match, the Chelsea player, Niamh Charles, threw a cross that hit Leah Williamson’s arm, but the referee let the game continue. This controversy could decide an FA WSL title. Emma Hayes’s team competed until the end but it was not enough against an Arsenal that remains in the lead.
Who else but Caroline Weir? The Manchester City player scored the winning goal in a new darby. Her goal was identical to the one that was nominated by FIFA for Puskas and against the same rival.
This goal gives 3 points to the team that is looking to return to the Champions League positions and puts Marc Skinner’s Manchester United in a predicament that fell to fourth position after losing against City and drawing against Arsenal.
The only London team to achieve a win this weekend was Tottenham who won 2-0 away with goals from Ashleigh Neville and Ria Percival. The Hotspur managed to finish in third place in the table and are looking to establish themselves in the European places. Birmingham City remain bottom of the table and have lost 4 of their last 5 games.
Other results we saw this weekend were Leicester City winning 3-0 against West Ham, Brighton & Hove Albion thrashing Reading 4-1 and Aston Villa winning 2-0 away against Everton.
