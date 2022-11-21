Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Summary of day two of Qatar 2022: England thrashed and Senegal could not hold

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
in Sports
0


England party.

During the broadcast of the England-Iran match, the journalist used the bracelet.

This day has left many goals and added minutes, as well as some injuries.

On the second day of the World Cup, the remaining matches of the first date of groups A and B were played. These are the results for this Monday, November 21:

England 6 – 2 Iran (Group B)

The ‘Three Lions’ team managed to prevail at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha 6-2 against the Iranian team led by Carlos Queiroz, in a match marked by added time at the end of each half of the match and the injury of the Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

The goals for the British were scored by Jude Bellingham (35′), Bukayo Saka (43′ and 62′), Raheem Sterling (45’+1), Marcus Rashford (71′) and Jack Grealish (90′). For Iran, striker Mehdi Taremi scored (65′ and 90’+3 from the penalty spot).

(See the full summary: England wins first World Cup win in Qatar! See the 6 goals against Iran).

Senegal 0 – 2 Netherlands (Group A)

The ‘Clockwork Orange’ achieved victory over its counterpart from Senegal, in a match that saw the scores six minutes before the final whistle. The goals were scored by Cody Gakpo (84′) and Davy Klaassen (90’+9). The second half had an addition of ten minutes. The match was played at the Al-Thumama stadium in Doha.

(See the full summary: The Netherlands suffered, but gave the first blow in the World Cup in Qatar 2022).

Wales 1 – United States 1 (Pool B)

During the first day of the World Cup, the two teams from Group B met in a match that left a close tie with a score of 1 for 1.

Goals were scored by Timothy Weah of the United States (36) and Gareth Bale of Wales (80).

(Read more: The United States breaks the Welsh bow and goes on top: LIVE).

More news

National teams renounce LGTBI bracelet for fear of sanctions

Colombian “complains” about the million worth of beer in the World Cup

They reveal the real first fight of the World Cup in Qatar 2022

The Simpsons do not fail: four correct ‘predictions’ already in the World Cup in Qatar

Qatar World Cup 2022: why did the Iran National Team refuse to sing their anthem?

