Summary of day two of Qatar 2022: England thrashed and Senegal could not hold

On the second day of the World Cup, the remaining matches of the first date of groups A and B were played. These are the results for this Monday, November 21:

England 6 – 2 Iran (Group B)

The ‘Three Lions’ team managed to prevail at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha 6-2 against the Iranian team led by Carlos Queiroz, in a match marked by added time at the end of each half of the match and the injury of the Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

The goals for the British were scored by Jude Bellingham (35′), Bukayo Saka (43′ and 62′), Raheem Sterling (45’+1), Marcus Rashford (71′) and Jack Grealish (90′). For Iran, striker Mehdi Taremi scored (65′ and 90’+3 from the penalty spot).

Senegal 0 – 2 Netherlands (Group A)



The ‘Clockwork Orange’ achieved victory over its counterpart from Senegal, in a match that saw the scores six minutes before the final whistle. The goals were scored by Cody Gakpo (84′) and Davy Klaassen (90’+9). The second half had an addition of ten minutes. The match was played at the Al-Thumama stadium in Doha.

Wales 1 – United States 1 (Pool B)

During the first day of the World Cup, the two teams from Group B met in a match that left a close tie with a score of 1 for 1.

Goals were scored by Timothy Weah of the United States (36) and Gareth Bale of Wales (80).

