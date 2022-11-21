Summary of day two of Qatar 2022: England thrashed and Senegal could not hold

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
During the broadcast of the England-Iran match, the journalist used the bracelet.
During the broadcast of the England-Iran match, the journalist used the bracelet.
This day has left many goals and added minutes, as well as some injuries.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 21, 2022, 04:29 PM
On the second day of the World Cup, the remaining matches of the first date of groups A and B were played. These are the results for this Monday, November 21:
England 6 – 2 Iran (Group B)
The ‘Three Lions’ team managed to prevail at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha 6-2 against the Iranian team led by Carlos Queiroz, in a match marked by added time at the end of each half of the match and the injury of the Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.
The goals for the British were scored by Jude Bellingham (35′), Bukayo Saka (43′ and 62′), Raheem Sterling (45’+1), Marcus Rashford (71′) and Jack Grealish (90′). For Iran, striker Mehdi Taremi scored (65′ and 90’+3 from the penalty spot).
(See the full summary: England wins first World Cup win in Qatar! See the 6 goals against Iran).
Senegal 0 – 2 Netherlands (Group A)
The ‘Clockwork Orange’ achieved victory over its counterpart from Senegal, in a match that saw the scores six minutes before the final whistle. The goals were scored by Cody Gakpo (84′) and Davy Klaassen (90’+9). The second half had an addition of ten minutes. The match was played at the Al-Thumama stadium in Doha.
(See the full summary: The Netherlands suffered, but gave the first blow in the World Cup in Qatar 2022).
Wales 1 – United States 1 (Pool B)
During the first day of the World Cup, the two teams from Group B met in a match that left a close tie with a score of 1 for 1.
Goals were scored by Timothy Weah of the United States (36) and Gareth Bale of Wales (80).
(Read more: The United States breaks the Welsh bow and goes on top: LIVE).
More news
National teams renounce LGTBI bracelet for fear of sanctions
Colombian “complains” about the million worth of beer in the World Cup
They reveal the real first fight of the World Cup in Qatar 2022
The Simpsons do not fail: four correct ‘predictions’ already in the World Cup in Qatar
Qatar World Cup 2022: why did the Iran National Team refuse to sing their anthem?
Trends WEATHER
November 21, 2022, 04:29 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Summary #day #Qatar #England #thrashed #Senegal #hold
Leave a Reply