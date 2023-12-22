Friday, December 22, 2023, 7:00 p.m.



Once again, the Christmas Lottery draw has kicked off the most endearing festivities of the year with a shower of prizes. The traditional event, which lasted for more than three hours, kept most of the Spanish population in suspense and distributed a total of 2,520,000,000 euros among more than 15,000 lucky numbers, spread throughout the country, multiplied in turn for 180 series and 10 tenths per ticket.

Without a doubt, the main protagonist was the Gordo de Navidad, which was for number 88008. Endowed with 4 million for the series and 400,000 euros per tenth, this long-awaited first prize was in the center of all eyes, although only a few managed take it away Specifically, it was sold in more than 190 establishments, where they began to toast with unbridled joy as soon as the Christmas miracle came true.

The winners of the second prize experienced a similar ecstasy of joy, which went to number 58303. Each winning ticket will receive 125,000 euros, redeemable from the day after the draw. This award was widely distributed, with winning numbers distributed in Vitoria-Gasteiz (Álava) / Carboneras, El Ejido (Almería) / Cudillero (Asturias) / Badajoz, Don Benito, Mérida (Badajoz) / Barcelona, ​​Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona) / Belorado (Burgos) / Valdelagrana, Zahara De Los Atunes (Cadiz) / Benicasim (Castellon) / Ferrol (Coruña) / Palamós (Girona) / Granada, Motril (Granada) / Benasque (Huesca) / Úbeda (Jaen) / Neighborhood (Las Palmas) / San Andrés Del Rabanedo (Leon) / Lugo (Lugo) / Fuenlabrada (Madrid) / Málaga (Malaga) / San Pedro Del Pinatar (Murcia) / Gondomar, Nigrán, O Grove, O Porriño, Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) / Granadilla From Abona (Sta.Cruz.Tfe) / Manises, Xàtiva (Valencia), where images of happy tears and uncorked bottles were also experienced.

Likewise, the lucky owners of a ticket with the number 31938 have won the 50,000 euros for the third prize, a nice figure that, although the 20% that the Treasury takes should be deducted, should be enough to finish paying the mortgage or even buy a car. This winning figure was sold entirely in the Alicante town of Biar.

The two fourth prizes are awarded with a more modest amount but, at least, they are exempt from taxes as they are below the limit set by the gambling law. The first fourth prize went to 93361, which was distributed in Villena, La Luisiana (Seville), and Algemesí, Alginet and Beniaió (Valencia); while the second fourth prize was 41147, sold in Granollers (Barcelona) and Peñaranda de Bracamonte (Salamanca), these are the numbers awarded with 200,000 euros for the series and 20,000 for tenths. It is not an amount that allows you to retire in most cases, but it is more than enough to take off very important weights or give yourself a great tribute. A dream wedding or the trip of a lifetime with some of the gifts that the lucky ones can enjoy.

The list of the first prizes in the Christmas Lottery concludes with the eight fifths, which compensate for their relative monetary modesty with a much more accessible probability for those who participate in the draw. Each tenth that has the numbers 54274, 45353, 88979, 92023, 01568, 86007, 57421 and 37038 printed receives 6,000 euros. It is not the Christmas Fat, of course, but it is a very respectable money that will surely serve to make these holidays unforgettable for the lucky ones.

However, the list of Christmas Lottery prizes does not end here. The traditional draw on December 22 distributes a multitude of smaller prizes, such as refunds or countless stones. It should be remembered that prizes less than 2,000 euros can be collected directly from the lottery administrations, starting at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the draw and up to a maximum period of three months.

If you have tenths worth more than 2,000 euros, the procedure is different. In that case, starting on December 23, you would have to go to an authorized bank to manage the payment by bank deposit. Not just any office will do, but it must belong to one of the following entities: BBVA and CaixaBank.

In total, the Christmas Lottery draw distributes more than 27 million prizes. That is why, beyond the first prizes, we must not forget that there are other more discreet amounts that may go unnoticed. For this reason, we must check the tickets very carefully before getting rid of them, without getting carried away by outbursts of anger that could lead us to break them when we see that they have not obtained any of the 'headliners'.

The most practical and fastest method is to use the prize search engine offered by LA TRUTH. This simple tool allows you to check your Christmas Lottery numbers instantly. You just have to enter the figure you want to consult, specify the amount of money played and the exact amount that belongs to you will automatically be shown on the screen if you have won a prize. If not, remember that the Lotería del Niño will give you a new opportunity to get rich next Three Kings Day, January 6.