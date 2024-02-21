After months of waiting, today a new NintendoDirect. Although the presentation was focused on third party titles, we saw a couple of surprises and announcements that are very worthwhile, such as the arrival of Grounded and Pentiment to the Switch, as well as the definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V, and Mother 3 on Switch Online, although only in Japan. If you missed any announcements, here you can check out the summary of everything we saw in this presentation.

Grounded comes to Nintendo Switch

Just as expected, it has been confirmed that Grounded is one of four Xbox games that will be available on multiple platforms. Thus, It has been confirmed that this Obsidian work will arrive on the Switch on April 16, 2024. You can learn more here.

Monster Hunter Stories will have an HD port

Monster Hunter Stories It is one of Capcom's most iconic works on the 3DS. Considering that the sequel is already available on Switch, today it was revealed that An HD port of the original title will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and PC sometime in summer 2024. You can learn more here.

Epic Mickey remake for this year

For all fans of Epic Mickey, we have good news. During today's Nintendo Direct it was confirmed that the classic 3D Wii platformer will have a remake, known as Epic Mickey: Rebrushedwhich will arrive on the Nintendo Switch this year from THQ Nordic. Unfortunately, there is no exact release date. You can learn more here.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance confirmed

After its unfortunate leak a few days ago, Atlus has confirmed that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a reality. This improved version will offer us a new story, never-before-seen sections, and more. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on June 21, 2024. You can learn more here.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Announced

Aspyr is back with its classic Star Wars collections. On this occasion, The two original Star Wars Battlefront titles will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on March 14, 2024. The best of all is that Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection It will offer us new characters, additional levels, and online multiplayer. You can learn more here.

SEGA reveals Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

The iconic Super Monkey Ball series is back with Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, a completely new delivery. This title will arrive as an exclusive to the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2024. Among the new features, for the first time in the series, it will be possible to play online with up to 16 players at the same time. You can learn more here.

World of Goo 2 already has a release date

Another of the unexpected announcements of the Direct was the revelation that World of Goo 2, The sequel to the classic puzzle and physics game already has a release date. This installment will be available on Nintendo Switch as an exclusive on consoles starting May 23, 2024. You can learn more here.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time now has a release date

Thanks to a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Timethe new installment in the acclaimed Level-5 series now has a release date. This title will be available as an exclusive on Nintendo Switch on October 10, 2024. You can learn more here.

Penny's Big Breakaway is now available

The creators of Sonic Mania are back with Penny's Big Breakaway. After years of waiting, has confirmed that this title is now available on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn more here.

Pentiment comes to more consoles

Like Groundedrumors pointed to the launch of Pentiment on more consoles, and this was finally confirmed today. The Obsidian game will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 22, 2024. You can learn more here.

Five Rare games come to Switch Online

Pentiment and Grounded It is not the only thing from Xbox that comes to the Switch, since They will be available today Snake Rattle N Roll, RC Pro-Am, Killer Instinct, Battletoads in Battlemaniacsand Blast Corps on Nintendo Switch Online. These are NES, SNES and N64 games. You can learn more here.

Mother 3 on Switch Online

Speaking of Switch Online, it has been confirmed that Mother 3 It will also be available today on this service. However, This will only happen in Japan., since at the moment there is still no official localization of the acclaimed Game Boy Advance JRPG. You can learn more here.

These were the most important announcements from today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. On related topics, the first trailer for the DLC of Elden Ringwhich you can see here.

Editor's Note:

This was a pretty interesting presentation. Although the lack of Mother 3 in the west it is a complete disappointment, there were a couple of interesting announcements, like the definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V, remake of Epic Mickey, and much more. Now we just have to wait for a Nintendo Direct focused on first party titles for this year.

Via: Nintendo