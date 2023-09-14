Today a new edition of NintendoDirect, with announcements that have been a surprise to many of the viewers of the company that owns Mario, we had almost everything although there were details that were missing. Here is the summary with the most important announcements of their most ambitious games.

Splatoon 3 DLC

The first thing that was shown was a new trailer for the expansion that Splatoon 3 will have, with a little different gameplay that resembles action-shooting RPGs. Among its new features is character progression and improvements for it. It will be launched in spring 2024.

The return of Mario Vs. Donkey Kong

Then we had the announcement of a remake of Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, a game that will have some improvements compared to the title we originally saw for the Game Boy Advance, that includes local cooperative multiplayer. will arrive February 16, 2024.

Date and name of the new Peach game revealed

After what Nintendo showed a couple of months ago, we didn’t know anything about the game that announced the return of Peach as the protagonist. But that has been amended by releasing her name, Princess Peach: Showtime!. She will come to switch he March 22, 2024.

New Super Mario RPG gameplay

A new trailer for Super Mario RPG is shown, in which new attacks are revealed that apparently do not appear in the original Super Nintendo video game. Added to this are the cinematic scenes that have much better animations.

They Reveal Against: Operation Galuga

Wayforward and Konami bring back a beloved saga with Contra: Operation Galuga, which has cooperative action for up to 4 users at the same time. It really is an adaptation of the NES classic and will arrive in 2024.

F-Zero 99 arrives at the Switch Online service

Another of the announcements that fans liked is F-Zero 99, a game that will put many users to compete in the fastest races where only the best of all will be left standing. It is available now on Nintendo Switch Online, the lowest membership is required at least.

First long trailer for Luigi’s Mansion 2

We have a new preview of the remaster of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, a game that adapts to the Switch controls and returns the adventure through which Mario’s brother continued to forge a solid personality. It will arrive in summer 2024.

Last wave of tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The latest tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have finally been shown, this includes Daisy Circuit and a few more that haven’t been mentioned yet. For their part, the final runners were announced, including Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette. The wave is launched during December holidays.

More amiibos revealed

It was confirmed that on November 3, the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo corresponding to Ganondorf and Zelda will be released. Also from Noha and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for January 19, 2024. For its part, the Sora amiibo was finally shown, which does not yet have a release date.

Nintendo Museum

A museum is announced that will be built in the offices of the company in the United States, they will finish building the buildings by March 2024. So we will have to wait a little longer for the opening to the same public.

Dave The Diver is coming to Nintendo Switch

Dave The Diver is confirmed for Nintendo Switch, one of the most notable indies of 2023 that has been in the eyes of industry insiders. will arrive October 26th and a demo will be released this same day.

Original Tomb Raider returns in remaster

During the live event, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft was confirmed, remasterings of the first 3 games of the explorer franchise that began its popularity on PlayStation. It arrives on February 14, 2024 on the console.

SaGa Emerald Beyond announced

After having had some remasterings by Square Enix, the SaGa franchise is finally having a new video game called Emerald Beyond, with graphics and gameplay adapted to our times. It will arrive sometime in 2024.

DS classics return with Another Code: Recollection

The Nintendo DS game Trace Memory and its sequel, never before released in North America, return fully enhanced for the Nintendo Switch system as Another Code: Recollection. It will arrive on January 19, 2024 for the console.

New trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns released

They reveal a new Detective Pikachu with more scenes that confirm its release for next October 6. It is a direct sequel to the game released for 3DS in 2016.

More trailers for WarioWare: Move It

They remind us that WarioWare: Move It will be launching for the console, and they also show us what the character’s voice sounds like without the participation of Charles Martinet. It launches next November 3 for Switch.

The strategy game, Wargroove 2, release date revealed

Among other games that we had of lesser greatness but that for many have a huge value due to their strategic nature is Wargroove 2, which confirms its launch for next October 5 on different platforms.

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Remake

To finish with a flourish, a trailer has been released confirming the remake of Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door, which is considered the best game in this franchise born on the Nintendo 64. In its trailer, It looks like a carbon copy of the original but with better graphics, it will arrive in 2024.

This would be the entire summary of the NintendoDirect of September.