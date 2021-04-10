It does not go anymore. WrestleMania 37 is already defined. SmackDown was the last option to enter the ‘Showcase of the immortals’ and now we just have to wait. Read the SmackDown chronicle for April 9, 2021.

WWE SmackDown results for April 9, 2021

Daniel Byan He is in charge of opening the show (he had previously reviewed what happened between him and Reigns and Edge in the previous weeks). He encourages the public present through the screens of the ThunderDome assuring that “he will bring out his most dangerous side” and adding that when everyone says that it is not possible, he ends up making it possible.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler attack Street Profits while they were giving an interview and the other two couples that they were going to face come out. After the pause the combat begins.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Otis and Chad Gable vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford): The champions continue to be, although with controversy and fortune. Hooker took over being rogue and because Gable was clueless, Ziggler knocked out Ford without taking over and Roode finished the ruse. Great performance from Rey and Dominik Mysterio. They cleaned the ring twice and almost won, but Otis avoided the account Dominik was doing to Roode.

Bianca belair is interviewed and assures that she is excited about her first WrestleMania (it will be the stellar match). She also pointed out that her father “raised her not to be afraid” and that she hopes that the lawsuit will come before Sasha Banks to make history.

WWE recalls the rivalries between Big E and Apollo (who will play the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania) and Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt and Randy Orton.

Tamina defeated Nia Jax by disqualification: Tamina has shown her improvement and made it clear by picking Jax up and ironing her. She had the victory, but Shayna Baszler came out to defend her partner. Moments later, all the couples looking for a starting opportunity crossed each other in the backstage and ended up beaten. Tamina and Natalya were the last to arrive and left the rest of their opponents on the ground. In addition, minutes later Carmella and Peyton Royce were added in the fight for the starting opportunity.

The rivalry and the match at WrestleMania 37 between Seth Rollins and Cesaro.

Edge appears in the ring to complain that Daniel Bryan will be at WrestleMania, but assures that he has returned to “play the WrestleMania stellar match.” “It is time to regain the respect I deserve. I am sure that I will be the new champion ”, he added.

Sasha banks is interviewed and assures that even if Belair takes out everything he has at WrestleMania it will not be enough.

WWE recalls the rivalry of recent weeks between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre and also the presence of Logan Paul at WrestleMania.

Sami zayn appears in a video visiting Logan Paul, who will be with him at WrestleMania, then bursts into the commentary table and recounts the ‘conspiracy’ he is suffering.

Jey Uso won the battle royal in honor of Andre the Giant to Akira Tozawa, Ángel Garza, Baron ‘King’ Corbin, Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Mace, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinskuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-Bar and Tucker: This year the royal battle was brought forward one day, but that did not prevent the emotion from being the same. Seven very attractive names were left in the end. Nakamura asserted his quality and seemed to have everything in his hand, but Uso in his last moment recovered and sent him flying over the third rope to take the victory.

Roman reigns cut off his cousin’s celebration. He congratulated him and pointed out that Sunday “will not be a day for dreamers” and that “the whole world will recognize him.”

