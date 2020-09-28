The WWE lived one of its most special nights. In Clash of Champions all the titles were at stake and that is always synonymous with a great show.

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 results

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Main Event Results

Roman Reigns won Jey Uso by abandonment and maintains the Universal Championship: Combat more personal than equal. Reigns has a higher level than her cousin and she showed it. Even though Uso did her best and reacted almost miraculously in some key moments, Roman beat her up and Jimmy Uso had to show up to throw in the towel and save her brother. The personal plane was the most prominent in this combat.

Drew McIntyre maintains the WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton in an ambulance match: The champion had accepted the ordeal, but was very touched by his jaw injury. That was what Orton wanted to take advantage of, who saw how his victims in recent months did not forget him. Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels attacked him during the match. It was enough to compensate for the Scotsman’s injury and allow him to win the fight. He avenged all of them.

Bayley was disqualified against Asuka, but is still the SmackDown champion: Nikki Cross didn’t have the medical OK to participate and Bayley threw an open challenge. She didn’t expect anyone to pick up the glove, but Asuka went for it. The Japanese had her hurt at ringsite and Bayley decided to attack her with a chair to be disqualified. Thus she did not lose the title, but when the fight ended she was surprised by Sasha Banks. Her examiner tried to punish her, but couldn’t completely because her neck injury (caused by Bayley’s attacks on SmackDown) prevented her from doing so.

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) beat Andrade & Ángel Garza to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships: Fight with controversial ending. The Mexicans offered a very good lawsuit. They fought intertwined, they got the champions in big trouble, but then there was controversy. Dawkins came in, ironed Andrade, and made an account. The Mexican saved her in time, but the referee did not notice and gave the champions the winners.

Bobby Lashley continues as United States champion by submitting Apollo Crews: Short combat, but very intense. They are both pure power and they proved it. Apollo punished Bobby harshly, who resisted and reacted. The combat was beautiful, it was action-reaction. The challenger seemed ahead, but when Lashley reacted he closed a padlock to put the end of the duel.

Asuka beat Zelina Vega to keep the Raw Women’s Championship: Zelina Vega wants to enhance her solo career and showed that she has the quality to do it. She had the champion in serious trouble, she touched victory by countdown several times, but the Japanese has a lot of experience and with an ‘Asuka Lock’ she closed the duel. When finished, the champion offered her respect to her opponent, but Zelina did not hesitate to attack her.

Sami Zayn is the new Intercontinental Champion by defeating Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a ladder match: The combat was tremendous, one of the best of this style in recent times. Hardy delighted the fans with his flights, Styles left incredible movements … and Sami put the picaresque. Zayn handcuffed Jeff to a ladder (hooked him by his ear dilations) and then AJ. Styles had handcuffed him, but Zayn took advantage of a distraction to remove the key from his mouth, free himself, impede his opponent’s movement, and unhook his belts. Rogue, yes, but the Canadian also showed quality.

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 kickoff results

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado and Kalisto): Cesaro’s physical superiority was very important. He made Latinos suffer a lot and when they managed to get them into trouble, Nakamura would always appear to remove himself. In fact, when Lucha House Party was better, Nakamura attacked Lince Dorado, which prevented the relief of Kalisto. In superiority, the champions did not stop and with the two final movements of Cesaro and Nakamura they put an end to the fight.

