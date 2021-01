Against Brazil he scored the tying goal, and against Poland, in addition to the goals, he took the exclusion that partly alleviated the problems of Spain in the final stretch. Raúl Entrerríos, about to turn 40, acts as captain with the ascendancy in the group and with his game. Today he will have to lend an important hand to win against Tunisia, with good memories, because he won the first World Cup in Spain in that country (2005), 33-30 in the semifinals against the hosts.