Lozano: “This has happened to us too many times lately”

The player from Alcala, Sergio Lozano, assessed the Portuguese comeback as follows: “I don’t really know what to tell you. we are hurt. I think that the first part we have been very good; in the second they have wanted to go further. Us we have not been able to counter its momentum. It’s not that we were satisfied with 2-0 but we were almost more aware of not conceding chances and not giving them away than of continuing to play. Then came a penalty… In the end, I think we have to learn from mistakes. It has happened to us lately too many times, but there is no other. Congratulations to Portugal and we cheer for the younger boys, that this will serve them for the future”.