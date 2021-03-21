Villarreal is huge and took all three points in La Cerámica, where he had not won for two months, against Cádiz thanks to the great game of Gerard Moreno who ended up giving the scare asking for the change in 89 ‘.

As soon as the match started, the Villarreal players complained about a hand from Jonsson inside the area. The referee approached the VAR and noted the maximum penalty who was in charge of converting it Gerard Moreno who already has 16 goals in the League. The Dane was able to remedy the mistake shortly after but the VAR canceled the goal.

In the second half Bacca did not fail and scored the second after a point-blank shot. Shortly after Alex tried to get the cadistas into the game scoring 2-1, but those of Emery resisted to take the three points.