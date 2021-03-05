The Valencia returned to add three valuable points in Mestalla that take you away from the red zone. Villarreal, meanwhile, let slip a victory that ended a losing streak of results and that it returned him to European positions.

The whole ché went back the meeting in a final heart attack. Carlos Soler equalized in minute 86 ‘ and from the penalty spot Gerard Moreno’s goal, also from the maximum penalty, which put Emery’s men ahead in the first half. Guedes gave the victory to those of Javi Gracia in the discount.