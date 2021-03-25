The Spanish team could not get past the draw against Greece in Los Cármenes. La Roja opens with a stumble in the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After a great combinatorial play, Morata received practically in the small area a Koke’s millimeter ball. The Juventus striker, after a very classy control, he overtook Spain before the half hour of play was up.

Sergio Ramos set off alarms when he was substituted at half-time. Iñigo Martínez entered through the Madrid central defender who arrived touched by a bruise on the tibia and there was speculation about a forced change. Nevertheless, the change was agreed with Luis Enrique in advance.

Already in the second half came the controversial action that marked the future of the meeting. The referee pointed to a doubtful penalty by Íñigo Martínez on Masouras. The Athletic center-back threw himself to the ground to clear a ball he still owned and after that, despite shrinking his leg, he hit the Greek attacker. The referee signaled the infringement and the captain Bakasetas materialized it to sign the final draw.

In minute 64 ‘, Pedri and Bryan Gil debuted with the absolute replacing Dani Olmo y Canales.

The next match for Spain will be on Sunday, where the National Team will face Georgia at the Borus Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi on his second qualification date for the World Cup in Qatar.