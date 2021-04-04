A goal from Joseph Willock four minutes from time gave Newcastle a 2-2 draw at St. James Park against Tottenham. who wasted Chelsea’s stumble and the possibility of returning to the Champions League zone.

The young attacker from Steve Bruce’s team, who jumped onto the field from the bench seven minutes before scoring, thwarted the effort of Jose Mourinho’s team, who decided to dispense with Gareth Bale, whom he resorted to in the final stretch with the score level. The Welshman only played the last five minutes.

Tottenham, who thanks to Harry Kane traced the initial advantage of their rival, missed a good opportunity to assault fourth place and displace Chelsea, beaten by West Bromwich, from the upper zone.

It was a step back from the London team against an adversary threatened by relegation and who has already had seven games without a win. Steve Bruce’s team has only achieved four of the last twenty-one points in play and that has led him to mark the border of permanence. Only three points away from Fulham, the third to last.

The home side took the lead in the 28th minute with a goal from Brazilian Joelinton after receiving a ball from Sean Longstaff.

But the advantage only lasted two minutes for the ‘magpies’. A commotion in the Newcastle area in full ‘spur’ harassment brought the ball to Kane’s feet, who beat the Slovakian Martin Dubravka.

Four minutes later, Tottenham put things in order. A good shipment from Tanguy Ndombele was picked up by the London striker, who finished at the first touch to score again and put Mourinho’s side ahead.

Bruce looked for solutions from the bench, but Tottenham kept the type while looking for the sentence against. Until the final stretch, when Newcastle found their prize for persistence. It was with a goal from Joseph Willock, who minutes before replaced the Swede Emil Krafth.

Mourinho turned to Bale, who came out for the Argentine Giovani Lo Celso. The Welshman did not have time to reinforce the harassment of Dubravka and find the winning goal. Tottenham, with the tie, is fifth, two points behind Chelsea, fourth.

