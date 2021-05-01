Mallorca maintains its options to fight for the leadership Second thanks to this victory, the third in a row at his stadium after coming from two defeats away from Son Moix. The Mirandés, for its part, accumulates four games without winning and moves away from the playoff ascent.

Before the break, Prats took advantage of a bad clearance of the defense of Mirandés to open the scoreboard with a half-turn shot that slightly impacted a Burgos player. In 50 ‘a against Mallorca would conclude with a carambola after a heads up and 2-0 in favor of the locals for Vivian’s own goal. A quarter of an hour later Djouahra gave life to Mirandés when he hadn’t been on the pitch for four minutes. The Frenchman tried his luck with a shot from the left-handed profile outside the area and ended up cutting distances with a great goal, although it was not enough.