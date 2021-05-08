Great game at the Etihad Stadium that had almost everything. Chelsea were visiting their future rival in the Champions League final. The City knew that with the victory today they proclaimed themselves champions of the Premier League, but it could not be. Despite the defeat, Guardiola’s men were better in the first minutes. Sterling put the first goal on the edge of the break.

The most commented move took place in the addition of the first part. Kun Agüero was chosen to collect a penalty that Panenka decided to draw. The Argentine did not count on Mendy to read his intentions. A mistake that the City paid dearly for.

Those of Tuchel came out with everything in the second part, despite Chelsea’s apparent collapse after City’s chances in the first 45 minutes, the blues rallied. The 1-1 was signed by Ziyech and in the last minutes Marcos Alonso put the final 1-2.