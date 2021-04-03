Leeds de Bielsa return with victory after the national team break. Add the three points against the bottom but by the minimum. They consolidate in the middle of the table in England while Sheffield remains hopeless at the bottom of the well.

Before the quarter hour, Leeds recovered in the opposite field and Rapinha, after a great personal action inside the area, gave the ball for Harrison to score the first. In the addition of the first half, Osborn sent the game at halftime with a draw after a great definition. And within minutes of the beginning of the second, Jagielka in a clearance attempt finished towards his own goal a center from the left flank and a unfortunate own goal that cost the victory.

An erratic match by both teams but from which Leeds came out with their second consecutive victory and Sheffield with their fourth consecutive defeat.

