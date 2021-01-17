Athletic was proclaimed champion of the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Barcelona 2-3 with goals from De Marcos, Villalibre and Williams, who broke the tie in extra time. Griezmann had advanced to those of Koeman in two occasions. Messi added the first expulsion of his career and exemplified the frustration of Barça, who did not know how to play a final that they had won until 90 ‘.

The Lions won a title after six years, when they also won the Super Cup. Athletic adds this trophy to its record, in which they have eight leagues, 24 Cups and three Super Cups.