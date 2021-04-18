Atlético de Madrid needed a victory like today’s against Eibar to get rid of the bad feelings of recent weeks. Simeone’s men are placed with 70 points at the top of the table and sink even more the Mendilibar team that will continue for another week as the last classified in LaLiga Santander.

The game was put on track by Ángerl Correa with a double at the edge of the break. The Argentine retaliated for his lack of goal in the last few days with two goals that put the Atletico victory on track. In the second part, with the wind in favor, it was a walk for the mattress makers. Carrasco and a double from Llorente completed the win.