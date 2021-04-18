Arsenal returned to their old ways and could not with Fulham. It only reached him to tie in the 97th minute with a goal from Nketiah. Everything was turned upside down by an absurd penalty from Gabriel on Lemina that Maja transformed. It is Arsenal’s day-to-day, inconstant and victim of serious individual errors.

Arteta’s team is already very far from the European places and will have to trust everything to achieve the title in the Europa League. The semifinal duel with Villarreal looks very interesting. Fulham, meanwhile, missed a victory that fed increasingly less clear options for salvation.

