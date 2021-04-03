Fear took hold of a Copa del Rey final from which more was expected. A year later, Athletic and Real Sociedad could face each other and the San Sebastian won the Cup thanks to a penalty goal from Oyarzabal. Iñigo Martínez committed a very clear penalty on Portu. At first the referee expelled the Athletic center back but the VAR rectified the referee and the sanction remained yellow. It is the first time in history that a Cup final is decided by a single penalty.

Real Sociedad was proclaimed Cup champion for the third time in its history. He had not raised the trophy since the 1986-1987 season. He will be the most ephemeral current champion ever since in two weeks the final of this season will be played, which will face Barcelona and Athletic that repeats.