“Jeepers Creepers: reborn” came to theaters 5 years after the end of his trilogy. original. Expectations were high as it was a classic of the horror genre, but the result did not convince critics or fans. Even sadder for the saga, the last installment was the worst rated of all by far.

The film, directed by Timo Vuorensola and written by Sean-Michael Argo, also hit the Peruvian billboard. However, it did not have any good luck at the box office either due to the bad reputation it had had since its original release in the United States.

What did the critics say about “Jeepers Creepers: reborn”?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Jeepers Creepers: The Demon Reincarnated” had a 0% approval rating from critics. A figure rarely seen in the specialized media and the lowest of all installments in the saga. On the other hand, the fans were more benevolent and gave him 8%.

Sydney Morning Herald: “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn isn’t quite as slick or scary as the 2001 original. It’s a cheap imitation, inferior in every way.”

The Guardian: “Neither cutting below the surface of the genre, nor cutting the heritage well, this reboot is more of an unseemly act of cannibalism, of intellectual property.”

Clarín: “The film is bad because it simply cannot repair all its holes. There are scenes that stretch out without meaning… Some deaths cause smiles instead of fear, the special effects are flat and the story doesn’t hold up”.

Collider: “Everything in ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ is embarrassing to the point where even getting to the credits becomes a chore.”

Rue Morgue Magazine: “The only things worse than cliché setups are cliché setups with no rewards.”

“Jeepers Creepers” 4 is directed by Timo Vuorensola. Photo: Orwo Studios

There were a lot of horror movies in 2022. Several newcomers like “Smile” tried to make a name for themselves, others like “Terrifier 2” solidified their path, but “Jeepers Creepers: reborn” was the one that most disappointed the public due to high expectations. unrequited

What is the movie about?

“Jeepers Creepers: The Devil Reincarnated” told us how the Horror Hound Festival holds its first event in Louisiana, drawing hundreds of fans like Laine. Eventually, she begins to experience haunting premonitions and visions associated with the urban myth of The Creeper.