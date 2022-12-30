“Better call Saul”, the spin-off of the acclaimed series “Breaking Bad”, came to an end this 2022. But before Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) and Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) said goodbye to their fans around the world, the show included no less than two important references to Peru. Only in the first three episodes, these winks ended up playing a crucial role in the fate of Nacho’s character, played by Michael Mando. What happened in the fiction of Netflix and AMC?

A Peruvian bank in “Better call Saul”

In “Carrot and Stick”, the second episode of the sixth season, Nacho Varga goes on the run after his harsh betrayal against the Salamanca family, which ends with the death of almost all of Lalo’s family.

Letter showing Nacho Varga’s account statement at the “National Central Bank of Peru” created for “Better Call Saul”. Photo: Netflix

Thus, while Varga takes refuge in a transit hotel, Juan Bolsa and his men arrive at his house and find a peculiar envelope labeled with the name of the “National Central Bank of Peru”.

This is clearly the work of good Mike, who puts up this document to mislead thugs into thinking about possible Peruvian enemies.

Los Odios, a dangerous cartel in Peru

In the final scene of the third chapter, Nacho must carefully choose what will be his last words before he dies and cover up for Gustavo Fring to free him from all guilt in front of the Salamanca family.

Nacho Varga reveals to the Salamancas that he works for Los Odios del Perú. Photo: Netflix capture

Thus, Varga lies to Juan Bolsa, Héctor Salamanca and Los Primos. The young drug trafficker tells them that his contract is Álvarez, the head of a dangerous Peruvian cartel called Los Odios de Perú.

And it is thanks to this lie that Gustavo manages to save himself from certain death, since the drug traffickers set their sights on the accused.