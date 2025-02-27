Summar registers a law proposition to shield the right to abortion in the Constitution

Add wants Spain to follow the steps of France and reform its Constitution to shield the right to abortion. The plurinational group on Thursday has registered a proposition of law to introduce a point in which “the right to voluntary pregnancy interruption” is recognized in the Magna Carta ”to be“ free, informed, full and universal ”.

More than 80% of abortions continue to be carried out in private centers despite the fact that the law prioritizes the public network

“Under the feminist and social justice perspective, the IVE is inseparable from the law of women and pregnant people to decide on their body. Recognizing it as part of human history is a necessary step to guarantee its decriminalization and safe access, ”argues the exposition of text reasons that the group and to which Eldiario.es has had access.

The initiative proposes a simple reform. It is about modifying article 43 of the Constitution, which refers to the right to the protection of the health of the Spanish and Spanish. This article already establishes that it is the competence of the public authorities “to organize and protect public health through preventive measures and the necessary benefits and services”, as well as that the “public powers will promote health education, physical education and sports.”

Add wants to add a fourth point then to recognize “the right to a voluntary interruption of pregnancy that is free, informed, full and universal.” “The public authorities will guarantee the exercise of this right with absolute respect for their physical autonomy,” adds the new writing proposed by the group.

Although in Spain it can be legally aborted since 1985, Congress has reformed the laws that regulate this right twice. First with the law that promoted the socialist government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2010, which among other things allowed the voluntary interruption of pregnancy until week 14 without justification and until 22 weeks in situations of serious risk for the life or health of the pregnant person, or in case of serious fetal anomalies.

Although years later the government of Mariano Rajoy tried to limit that legislation, during the last legislature of the Ministry of Equality of Irene Montero promoted a new reform to shield that right. “This rule eliminated the need for permission from parents, mothers or legal guardians to access abortion at age 16, legally tried to shield access to IVE in public centers, and established measures that persecuted avoiding the coercion to which women could be subjected through protocols for active motherhood policies and birth aids,” collects the exhibition of motifs of the text of adding.

The plurinational group understands that there are still steps for a “true real guarantee of the right to abortion.” “We continue to go through forced displacements to other provinces or communities to be able to abort, conscientious objection has legal protection and harassment before abortive clinics continues to be a reality. In addition, women in an irregular administrative situation face multiple barriers when they want to voluntarily interrupt their pregnancy; Bureaucratic difficulties, misinformation, fear of being expelled or denounced and territorial inequalities hinder their exercise of this right, ”says the proposal of law.

France becomes the first country in the world that consecrates the right to abortion in the Constitution



With this text, add wants Spain to follow the steps of France, which recently became the first country in the world to introduce this right in its constitution. On March 4, 2024, the two parliamentary chambers of that country met at the Palace of Versailles to vote in favor of registering in the fundamental law the “guaranteed freedom to resort to the voluntary interruption of pregnancy”.