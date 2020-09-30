Actor Sumit Vyas’s short film ‘Blouse’, which played Kareena Kapoor’s hero in the film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, has been released on Youtube. The story of the film is about a school teacher who loves his wife Roopa and is supposed to gift her a blouse at Karvachauth. But for this gift he has to make a lot of papad.

The film also stars Preeti Hansraj Sharma, Ronjani Chakraborty and Imran Rashid along with Sumit Vyas. This short film ‘Junglee Film Club’ has released on YouTube on 30 September today.

Sumit Vyas’s short film ‘Blouse’

This short film ‘Blouse’ has been highly praised and has received 10 national and international nominations. The film has also been awarded 2 main awards. The film has won the Best Short Film Award for Best Short Film at the New York Film Festival (2014), International Film Festival at Jaipur (2014). Not only this, the short film was officially selected at the Film Festival Florida held in 2014.

The story of the film is of a humble school teacher Shyam (Sumit Vyas). Shyam wants to give his wife a special gift on Karva Chauth first. Rupa wants a blouse from her husband as a gift, but he forgets the measurements and what happens then he will find out by watching the film.

Sumit Vyas told that he enjoyed playing this character and the experience of working with the actors present in the film has also been very fun. Sumit said that he hoped that the audience would like this film.

Director Vijayeta Kumar said, ‘It was a great experience working with these great artists. I am very excited about the public release of this film. Hope that the audience will like it too.

Let us know that ‘Blouse’ is the exclusive release of Times Music and Junglee Film Club and it is available on junglee Film Club’s YouTube channel. Those watching this film are praising him.