Egyptian actress Sumaya El Khashab has returned to TV drama through the series “Musa”, which is currently running.

Sumaya al-Khashab revealed the truth about what was circulated about differences between her and the hero of the work over the ordering of the names in the introduction to the series.

Sumaya al-Khashab said that this talk is not true and has no basis in truth, and there have been no differences between me and Muhammad Ramadan, but rather that our relationship is very good, and there is an understanding between us, as most of the action scenes unite us as the protagonists of the series.

Sumaya al-Khashab indicated that Muhammad Ramadan called her and offered her to work in the series “Musa”, which is shown in the month of Ramadan, where she agreed after requesting the script and seeing the details of the role assigned to her.

Sumaya added: It is strange that these rumors came out even before I photographed my first viewer at work, and although I denied them more than once, some people try to promote them and I do not know the reason behind this, or their purpose, but I reiterate that there are no problems between us, and all What preoccupies the team is the presentation of a special series that suits the Egyptian and Arab audiences.