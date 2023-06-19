Dialogue: Fahd Buhandi

Dr. Sumaya Al-Balushi, Director of the Nursing Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that the total nursing cadre in the institution is four thousand and 772 male and female nurses, and the number of Emirati appointments within the nursing cadre for the year 2022 reached (119) male and female nurses, indicating an increase in the number during the current year. to 125 male and female nurses.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Ittihad, Al-Balushi said: The success of the institution’s efforts is reflected in the high number of enrollments to study the bachelor’s program in nursing sciences, bringing the total number of new entrants to 943 from 2015 until the end of 2022, and a relative increase in male turnout, as the number of current male students at Study seats (8) and the total number of study seats under the auspices of the institution (530).

She added: «The rate of nationalization of the nursing staff reached 12% in 2022 compared to 6% in 2016. The Foundation also sponsored the nursing staff to complete specialized postgraduate studies, including sponsoring 5 national nursing staff to enroll and graduate within the first batch of the specialized nursing master’s program from Muhammad University. Bin Rashid School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and tireless efforts continue to attract more people to join the ranks of this great and essential profession for the health system.

Great interest

Al-Balushi stressed that the nursing profession and what it includes of nursing cadres and young people receives great attention in the Emirates Health Services Corporation, as it is a pivotal pillar in the health care system, and a vital element in its strategic plans and health and community programs directed at the individual and society, noting that the Foundation is working to implement initiatives And strategic programs that provide a positive work environment and enhance quality of life standards to ensure the attraction and retention of national and international nursing competencies, in addition to enabling them to practice their profession within its integrated scope as part of a comprehensive and integrated health care team.

Regarding the most prominent programs designed by the Foundation, she explained that the Foundation designed general and specialized professional development programs, job competencies management and job succession, to ensure the application of the highest standards of quality and excellence in providing health care services, through the use of the latest educational and technological means, including the Emirates Health Services Foundation e-learning platform. (My skills), fully activating the role of (the clinical performance mentor of the nursing staff), and training qualified and experienced mentors from the nursing staff to support the activities, programs and initiatives of professional development for the nursing staff.

Develop care programs

She emphasized the Foundation’s keenness to develop clinical nursing care programs, and to provide distinguished and high-quality nursing care services, in line with international standards of excellence in nursing care, such as nursing specialized in diabetes care, nursing specialized in intensive care, and nursing specialized in child care, mental health and society. , school health care nursing, and other vital specialties, in addition to applying the early screening program for cancer by the nursing staff in all facilities of the Emirates Health Services Corporation.

vital roles

The Director of the Nursing Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation said: “The institution has adopted an approach based on the development of specialized nursing cadres in various operational and administrative fields, in line with international best practices, and highlights the other vital roles that nursing cadres play in participating in building systems.” health and keep pace with the technological revolution.

She added: «The Foundation introduced the name (informatics nurse), developed a job description and activated the role in all facilities affiliated with the Foundation, bringing them to 27, as the Foundation’s work team succeeded in reviewing the design of the pages and data entries regarding the electronic documentation of patient information by the nursing staff and midwives, and ensuring its flexibility and comprehensiveness. And the application of smart mechanisms Smart Rules and Clinical Decision Support that contribute to the empowerment of staff and the promotion of high-quality health care.

Empowering the nursing staff

And Dr. Sumaya Al-Balushi continued: “The requirements for electronic documentation have been reduced by 40% while ensuring inclusiveness and compliance with health care regulatory laws and legislation. Implementation of strategic and clinical plans, initiatives, and programmes. Programs and initiatives that would enable the nursing staff to adopt best practices in providing nursing care and engage in scientific research in the field of nursing have been implemented, including the activation of the Scientific Journal Club for the nursing staff and its integration within the e-learning platform (My Skills) since The beginning of 2022.

And she stated that the institution enrolled 80 nursing cadres during the years 2021-2022 in the training program for evidence-based practices using the Johns Hopkins model, and a contract was signed with the Research Institute for Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah to build the capabilities of nursing cadres in the field of scientific research, where three programs were implemented Training in this field during the years 2022-2023, and the publication of 10 nursing research papers was supported during the years 2020-2022, and work is currently underway on 7 nursing research projects.

Youth turnout

Regarding the importance of the nursing profession in the country, and the need for young citizens to embrace it, Al Balushi stated that the nursing profession is an integral part of the health care system and a basis for ensuring the provision of the finest and best integrated health care services to the individual and society. It is the responsibility of young citizens of both sexes to participate in carrying out Al Raya and adopting a vision of excellence in nursing care and applying effective leadership with international standards towards a sustainable health leadership for the UAE community.

Professional development

Dr. Sumaya Al-Balushi mentioned that the Foundation has developed a professional development model for nursing cadres and midwives with its six axes, a program for training and qualifying new graduates, and a system for managing and evaluating the performance of nursing cadres and midwives. periodic and others.

Intellectual property

Al-Balushi stated that the nursing staff at the Emirates Health Services Corporation succeeded in obtaining (2) intellectual property and many local, regional and international awards, due to its efforts and keenness to strengthen the building of strategic partnerships to serve the nursing profession at all levels.

She explained that the Foundation is considered one of the main partners in developing and implementing the national strategy to enhance the nursing and midwifery professions (2022-2026), in addition to participating in the advisory and scientific committees of the National Institute of Health Specialties that are working on setting standards for specialized nursing programs, which are the first of their kind in the world. At the state level, the Foundation also received 3 specialized nursing delegations within the knowledge exchange program with the United States of America.

With regard to the qualitative initiatives launched by the Foundation, Al-Balushi spoke about the qualitative initiative aimed at enhancing the attractiveness of the nursing profession by attracting male and female students to join the nursing profession through scholarship programs and attractive rewards that it provides, as it allocated a financial reward of up to 25,000 dirhams each semester, provided that the student obtains a A cumulative average of 3 or more and direct appointment after graduation, based on its belief in the importance of national elements in this profession, as well as giving priority to graduates of the country from the cadres residing in the country, to ensure that these students know the culture of the country and the UAE society.

Al-Balushi stressed the vital role played by the nursing staff in the health care system at all levels, starting with executive leadership as well as clinical and specialized nursing care, as the profession lies at the heart of health care systems, explaining that developing the specialized national nursing workforce of both sexes is a priority and direction. strategically, and one of the best regional and global practices and lessons learned from the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Attracting citizens

The Director of the Nursing Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation pointed out that the Foundation has devoted its innovative efforts towards attracting the national element to the nursing profession, of both sexes, to ensure the sustainability of health care services and to qualify young citizens, so that they are the pillars of health care and the voice calling for its development, in line with national health priorities and achieve proactivity and leadership. It enhances the country’s competitiveness at the global level and reduces dependence on foreign cadres. She indicated that the Foundation has established frameworks, guides and systems that will retain the national nursing cadres, empower them and promote a positive work environment, including the nursing and midwifery governance system, which includes the formation of committees with clear tasks and objectives in all facilities of the Foundation and ensuring their periodic meetings with representatives of the nursing administration in line with international standards. for distinction in nursing.