After half past ten on Sunday night, euphoria was already unleashed on the second floor of Espacio Larra in Madrid. In a room in the central Sumar provisional headquarters, the leaders, without their leader, Yolanda Díaz, who hurried until eleven o’clock to get there, cheered up as the count progressed. Of the scenarios foreseen, that day was not among the most repeated in the pools: finishing fourth behind Vox with 31 deputies, but obtaining sufficient support to prevent the right-wing from governing. With the surprise in the body, the nerves and enthusiasm of the campaign team and supporters who also applauded the failure of others, the balance of the 23-J in the party was optimistic: the coalition government could be revalidated. A week later, the fine print of these data and the CERA count, which took a seat from the PSOE on Friday to give it to the PP in Madrid, paint an even more uncertain picture. For the governability of the country, which depends on what Junts per Catalunya and Coalición Canaria decide, and for the future of the group that Díaz is to manage, opening a new stage in the Spanish left. The challenge is enormous and everything remains to be done.

Sumar obtained 3,014,006 votes in the general elections on Sunday, 12.31% of the support, just 0.08% below Vox (12.39%) and fell short of 20,000 votes and two seats in distance from the far-right formation (31 compared to 33). In four communities, the left-wing platform was the third force —Madrid, Galicia, the Balearic Islands and Asturias— and in one, Catalonia, second behind the PSC. All in all, the results represent 700,000 fewer votes (and seven seats) than the sum of Unidas Podemos and the confluence of Más País with Compromís and Verdes Equo in the electoral repetition of November 2019, a fact that Podemos was quick to underline on Monday at noon, 12 hours after the celebration.

The analyst Juan Rodríguez Teruel, professor of Political Science at the University of Valencia and co-founder of Agenda Pública, emphasizes that, in terms of blocks, in these elections the right “has done well” by reaching the ceiling of 11 millions of voters that it usually mobilizes, but not so much for the PP, which fails to “attract a useful vote from Vox”. Despite the fact that the census is expanding, it highlights, however, that there is a “decline in the vote to the left”, especially when compared with the result of April 2019, and not with the electoral repetition of November ( more than 11.2 million votes then and 10.77 obtained now between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos or now Sumar). All in all, compared to the last generals, the PSOE slightly surpasses the result, which allows it, in Rodríguez Teruel’s opinion, to “save face”.

In a very complicated context, after the 28-M the space to the left of the socialists collapsed —Podemos and Izquierda Unida disappeared from the parliaments of the Valencian Community, Madrid and the Canary Islands and five of the six autonomous governments were lost—, the result of Add contributes to sustain the block. “Taking into account the precariousness with which she was facing the elections, with a candidacy made up of patchworks, made up of confluences and splits in reaction against Podemos, Yolanda Díaz has managed to get the best possible performance,” assesses the political scientist. “For now, it has been enough to complement the PSOE,” he concludes before emphasizing that he started from a situation in which Podemos was “in free fall.”

Neither Sumar manages to overcome Vox, although after weeks warning about the importance of achieving that third place, the margin between the two formations is narrow. “The rise of the Socialists above 30% has made the competition more bipartisan and has downplayed the importance of third and fourth places, which have been left competing with around 12%, not between the 14-15% indicated by the polls “, explains José Pablo Ferrándiz, director of Public Opinion and Political Studies at Ipsos Spain.

By communities, the new platform that encompasses 16 formations —eight of them will finally have representation in Congress— manages to retain the vote of nationalist and regionalist parties. This is the case of ERC in Catalonia, where Díaz’s coalition surpasses those of Gabriel Rufián (although they are tied in seats) or in Valencia, by integrating Compromís into the coalition. The behavior in the Basque Country is different. There, as in Navarra, where he lost the only representative he had, Sumar obtained a modest fifth place. In Euskadi, the current regional coordinator of Podemos, Pilar Garrido, does not revalidate the seat and in that territory the space goes from three deputies to one, that of the former general secretary of Podemos in the community, Lander Martínez, which has also generated this internal tensions campaign.

Rodríguez Teruel explains: “Unlike Catalonia, where the independence movement is riddled with contradictions and they have had a competition that is not going well, in the case of the Basque Country, Bildu has known how to propose and take advantage of its contribution to the Government from Parliament.” Catalonia and the Basque Country, he notes, “are two contrary examples of how voters of the pro-independence parties see the usefulness of their vote.”

In the case of the Community of Madrid, Sumar obtained more than 550,000 votes last Sunday and was left as the third force with six deputies (one less than the sum of UP and Más País in 2019). Less than two months earlier, Más Madrid (now part of Díaz’s coalition), repeated as the second force and between that candidacy and that of Podemos and IU, the space obtained 774,000 supports. Apart from the difficult comparison between elections —which each political actor does or does not do, as appropriate to their story— and the existence of dual voting —voters who do not choose the same ballot in regional as in general—, Rodríguez Teruel explains the difference in the “inability of the Madrid PSOE to represent a voting space that, on the other hand, Pedro Sánchez embodies much better.”

The future of the coalition

Beyond the data, the future Government of the new space is complex. Contacts between the families of the group have already begun and the sources consulted acknowledge that the group’s coexistence will be “difficult”. The parties integrated into the platform are already beginning to take positions. Ione Belarra did it on Monday when she broke the truce and stood out with a message in which she stressed that Sumar had lost 700,000 votes compared to 2019 and that, therefore, the “strategy of renouncing feminism [en referencia al veto a Irene Montero en las listas] and make Podemos invisible” had not “worked”. The next day, they demanded political autonomy, that is: a position at the negotiating table, a ministry and elect their representatives, both in Congress and in a hypothetical government with the PSOE.

After the elections, the organization founded by Pablo Iglesias went from being the predominant actor of UP to staying with five deputies in a parliamentary group of 31. The same number as Izquierda Unida and Catalunya en Comú. Díaz’s party, with 10 seats, is the most numerous, the one that takes the most resources and will have the main spokespersons in Parliament. Más Madrid and Más País obtained between them two deputies (Tesh Sidi and Íñigo Errejón), the same as Compromís. Chunta Aragonesista and Més win one seat each.

The electoral advance forced the organizations to reach an agreement in record time, but there are pending tasks, such as the one pointed out this Friday by former minister Alberto Garzón, who advocated reinforcing Sumar as an “autonomous and differentiated” space of the PSOE in the coming years. . For Juan Carlos Monedero, co-founder of Podemos, very critical of the process since the appointment “by hand” of Iglesias to Díaz as successor, the fundamental thing now is that each party “make an internal reflection.” The political scientist refers to “political conferences” or even party assemblies for each formation to debate “everything that has not been discussed up to now,” he says. Monedero believes that the decision on the need or not to build a Broad Front in the style of the one formed in Uruguay more than half a century ago has to come out of these meetings, and from there, start working on its articulation to make the group something more than an electoral brand.

Earlier, the vice president’s party (Movimiento Sumar) announced this week the convening of its Assembly which, in any case, will not be held until an eventual investiture of Sánchez is resolved, a little more complicated since Friday due to the need for yes of at least three Junts deputies. The conversations do not cease, but they develop out of focus. In any case, everything will depend on the possibility of revalidating the Government, an element that pushes for internal cohesion.