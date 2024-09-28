Sumar will hold an assembly on December 14 and 15 to decide the direction of the organization. This was agreed this Saturday by the party’s coordinating group after the meeting held since mid-morning at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. The appointment comes after last June Yolanda Díaz resigned from the leadership of the party after the poor results in the European elections and the discontent of the group’s parties over how negotiations and decision-making had been carried out in Congress. . After months of reflection, with a provisional collegiate leadership, the meeting that will be held in the capital at the end of the year will serve to define its new organizational document and update the policy. The formation has yet to put black and white the role of the vice president in the party and decide the leadership model that Sumar will have, in addition to clarifying the formulas to establish itself in the territories. All after it has renounced incorporating other coalition formations into its structures, such as Izquierda Unida, Catalunya en Comú, Más Madrid and Verdes Equo.

The initial texts, approved at the founding assembly in March, contemplated the integration of other political forces in the Sumar Executive, with a 30% quota reserved for them. In recent months, the formations have put a limit on these claims and those of Díaz have already accepted a relationship of equals.

Whoever the successor is at the head of the coordination, if the party finally opts for a single figure, no one in the leadership doubts that public leadership will continue to be exercised by Díaz through the Second Vice Presidency of the Government. “It is our greatest electoral asset,” reaffirm the sources consulted. In June, the party left this coordination in the hands of four people close to the minister: the current head of Organization, Lara Hernández; Communication, Elizabeth Duval; the general secretary of the parliamentary group, Txema Guijarro; and the Secretary of State for Social Rights, Rosa Martínez.

Beyond the organic, Sumar makes it a “priority” to move forward with its government agenda. Before the meeting this Saturday, the party spokesperson, Ernest Urtasun, stated that it is time to address “the big issues that affect Spaniards”: the reduction of the working day (flag of the Department of Labor this legislature and that the minister sees closer after the PP “starts to move” in the debate “due to social pressure”), the problem of access to housing and conciliation permits. “That is why we are in politics and since the summer we have been setting the agenda,” he claimed.

Alliances up for debate at the PCE party

The party seeks to build organization in the territories (Sumar Galicia will hold its own assembly on November 23 and in Euskadi, the trademark registered before the regional elections, it will do so on the 30th of that month) while at the same time getting out of the crisis in the that is immersed. In less than a year, between July 2023 and June 2024, he lost 70% of the votes and has found it difficult to be seen in the Government. The break with Podemos has also taken its toll on them. In the European Parliament elections in June, the candidacy led by Irene Montero obtained two deputies compared to Sumar’s three and precipitated Díaz’s resignation.

Precisely this Friday, at the start of the annual party of the PCE, the parties sat down again to talk about unity. Although her attendance was announced, finally the co-spokesperson of the party led by Ione Belarra, María Teresa Pérez, missed the appointment, which prevented that first joint photo since Podemos left the parliamentary group last December. “Alliances, of course, and I celebrate this word, because I don’t like coalitions or fronts. But alliance for what? This is the transcendental question,” asked Lara Hernández, Secretary of Organization of Sumar. “No one should believe themselves eternal or essential, we are all instruments at the service of the people,” he said in statements reported by Europa Press.

Antonio Maíllo, federal coordinator of IU, referred to the importance of going from the defense “to the offensive” at a time like the current one. “But for that we have to set an example for those of us who are responsible for the organizations at this time, set an example to build friendly spaces for politics from coherence.” Maíllo called for “democratic methods” to integrate all parties and thus demonstrate which parties are the majority and which are the minority. In its day, the holding of primaries was one of Podemos’s demands for there to be a joint candidacy in the general elections, although the electoral advance interrupted that debate.

The talk also left messages for Podemos, such as the one launched by Compromís deputy Alberto Ibáñez. “All of us, in some territory or at some point from 2015 to 2024, have been Government and we have eaten toads. And thanks to those toads there are no cuts in the General State Administration. Thanks to those toads we have advanced in rights and freedoms. Or at least we haven’t gone backwards, even if it doesn’t sound sexy. Therefore, whoever now believes that they can tighten because they eat fewer toads, should remember that each one, from the role they want to play, is the one who needs to put pressure on the PSOE,” he warned.