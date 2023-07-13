In Sumar they have never hidden that the only way to get to La Moncloa is through an eventual agreement with the PSOE to reissue the coalition government if they give the numbers. But that need does not stop the coalition led by Yolanda Díaz from beginning to intensify criticism of Pedro Sánchez’s electoral strategy in this campaign. “Until now he has believed that it was enough to go out to tie and influence how bad they are on the right,” said the leader of Más País and number four of the formation on the Madrid list, Íñigo Errejón, on Wednesday.

The representative of Sumar, in statements to the media, defended that the left-wing coalition “is the key” to the comeback of the “progressive bloc.” For this reason, Errejón entrusts part of the hopes of his people to the debate to four that RTVE will organize on July 19, 48 hours before the end of the campaign, and to which the representatives of the four main parties have been invited, although the PP still declines the assistance of his representative.

The leader of Más País believes that if Díaz had participated in the face-to-face between the PSOE and PP candidates last Monday – which he called “embarrassing” – “Feijóo’s lies would not have gone unpunished.” «We are going to show it very clearly in the debate to four. It is not just about not going back, it is about advancing and having a better government,” insisted Errejón.

The leader of Más País – one of the 16 organizations that are part of Sumar – insisted that the face-to-face was a “great missed opportunity” for the country and accused Feijóo of “trying to put the Vox leader in the closet” , Santiago Abascal, to whom he already assigns the position of vice president of a government chaired by the popular candidate. “The formation that says that you have to go back in women’s rights is going to have an absolutely decisive role if it depends on Feijóo, that is, if they give you the votes,” he settled.

For her part, the Galician leader did not have campaign events this Wednesday – nor will she have them today – for reasons of her “ministerial agenda”, as explained by her team. Díaz has launched a WhatsApp account with which she will respond with audio to doubts, suggestions and messages that citizens send her about her candidacies and her proposals for the 23-J elections.

The vice president herself encouraged this Wednesday in a video broadcast on her social networks to send messages through this messaging application, at number 672765324, and promises that she will answer all of them.