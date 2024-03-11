Once the agreement has been reached for the amnesty law – which is expected to be approved this Thursday in the plenary session of Congress – the Government focuses on the next objective: to carry out Budgets that will provide stability to the legislature after seven months stuck in negotiations with the independence parties. Sumar, a minority partner of the coalition, wanted to change the pace this Monday and urge the PSOE to make progress in the talks for the approval of the 2024 Accounts. “There will be a legislature and there will be Budgets. The negotiations with the PSOE continue to be intense, they are advancing, but at the same time we are still very far from having an agreement,” said the spokesperson for Yolanda Díaz's group, Ernest Urtasun, at a press conference.

The tone used by the also Minister of Culture has been the usual one whenever the two Government parties face an important negotiation. “We urge the PSOE to be ambitious in some policies and to respond to an agenda that expands rights, to respond to the demands of our citizens,” he said. For Sumar, what happened in Portugal, with the victory of the center-right in the elections this Sunday, shows that it is necessary to give the electorate unequivocal signals about the usefulness of a left-wing Executive that is becoming almost an exception in the midst of a European movement that turns to the right and increasingly gives more space to the extreme right. “This cannot be a legislature simply of stabilization, but rather it has to be one of progress. It cannot be about management, but about transformation,” added the spokesperson.

For months now, the party has reported that it sees the PSOE as reluctant to implement measures on issues over which Sumar has no direct jurisdiction but which are fundamental axes of the program with which Díaz's coalition ran for the 23-J elections. ; Many of them, in addition, are included in the Government agreement with the socialists. The second vice president's party wants the Budgets to include specific objectives in the field of dependency, care, tax justice and the right to housing. In this sense, Urtasun has demanded an increase in the investment of the public administration in dependency until reaching 50% of financing and the extension of paternity and maternity leaves up to 20 weeks, as stated in the document signed by both parties. .

In taxation, the minority partner asks to guarantee that taxes on banking and energy companies become permanent, an issue on which Sumar sources acknowledge that they would be closer. “At the same time, we urge the PSOE not to give in to pressure from powerful sectors that are asking them to apply the bonus to the energy tax. “We reject it,” Urtasun stated bluntly, calling for “moving forward” to shift the tax burden from labor income to capital income.

The minister has included in the list of pending issues under agreement the updating of the IPREM, the index used in Spain to grant aid, subsidies or unemployment benefits. Sumar sees the current freeze as “unaffordable” and demands a 3% increase, similar to the CPI forecast, so that benefits do not lose purchasing power.

The training led by the head of Labor also focuses on housing. His group believes that the recently published reference price index must be “more ambitious” to avoid “adverse effects” and really contribute to lowering prices, while calling for “advancing the regulation of seasonal rentals.” who were excluded from the housing law approved last year. Sumar sources add that this debate has remained “still” for a long time. ”There is still much to talk and agree on. Also about the health of public companies and of course about measures that are vital for the territories of our country,” they add.

The PSOE avoids going into any details about the course of the negotiations. “We speak with the government partner and with the parliamentary support of the majority of the investiture. The important thing, as we have been saying, is that we are sure that there will be Budgets and this will be a long legislature,” maintain socialist sources, reports Jose Marcos.