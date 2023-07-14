Sumar reaches the middle of the electoral campaign trying to scare away the ghost of a government between PP and Vox. His spokesperson, Ernest Urtasun, stated this Friday that any scenario in which there is an abstention from the left-wing coalition before a possible investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo to neutralize those of Santiago Abascal is “out of reality”. The MEP was convinced, on the other hand, that his formation will be able to revalidate “a majority of progress” and he is confident in the comeback despite the fact that, at this point and according to the polls, it is beginning to be assumed that a third place 23-J will not be a bad result.

With a Yolanda Díaz who reappeared this Friday in an act in Vigotas two days away from the campaign due to her ministerial commitments, the different formations that make up Sumar focused their speech on attacking the waterline of the popular, whom they accuse of take these choices “into the mud.”

Both Urtasun and the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, agreed – in different forums – in describing Feijóo’s campaign as “Trumpist”. The also general secretary of Podemos and number five on the lists for Madrid – who will share an event with the Galician leader in Pamplona on Monday – went even further in denouncing that the PP is the “main danger to Spanish democracy, no matter how much it is talk about Vox ».

Related News



Until now, Belarra had remained in the background, maintaining total discipline in the face of the strategy drawn up by Díaz’s team and after the traumatic integration of his team into Sumar, but this Friday she was questioned by the campaign after her participation in the informal meeting of EU Ministers for Employment and Social Policy. She did it with her usual combative tone and warned that a coalition Executive between PP and Vox “bring social cut policies, from the last against the penultimate.” “That is the perfect breeding ground in which the extreme right grows later and the origin of these policies are the conservative parties and the right-wing parties,” she settled.

Urtasun, for his part, maintains that the shadow cast by Feijóo over the Post Office’s ability to manage postal voting is a “smoke screen” to cover other debates such as pensions.