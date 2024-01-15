Sumar will not delegate any powers to the PSOE. Despite the deterioration of relations with Podemos, the party's spokesperson, Ernest Urtasun, rejected this Monday that the socialists act as interlocutors with Podemos to approve the reform on unemployment benefits, which the five deputies of Ione Belarra's party overturned. last Wednesday during the parliamentary vote in the midst of war with the coalition led by Vice President Yolanda Díaz and with which they broke last December. “The Government's action is coordinated by the vice presidents and it is the competent ministries that lead the issues in their areas,” he reiterated when asked by journalists at a press conference. The head of Labor herself, in an interview early in the morning on Antena 3, had pointed in the same direction in response to information about The world in which it was pointed out that the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, who has always had a fluid relationship with Belarra, could be the one to take the reins of the dialogue with the leftist formation, now in the Mixed Group of Congress. “What we saw the other day is politicking, they are punishing people,” said Díaz after emphasizing that they will have to “respond” to the citizens for an “unprecedented cut” in the history of the country.

However, Urtasun has avoided talking about future conversations with Podemos and has reiterated that for the moment only the negotiation has been opened to social dialogue (between the vice presidency led by Yolanda Díaz and the employers and unions). The Minister of Culture has also criticized that Podemos deputies have “thrown down” the reform, “transferring the parties' battles onto the backs of the most vulnerable.”

For her part, Podemos co-spokesperson María Teresa Pérez has once again minimized Sumar's role in future negotiations and Yolanda Díaz's weight in the Executive, although without vetoing anyone: “We respect our interlocutors and we have no problem speaking and negotiate with any minister of the Government. We will have a dialogue with whoever Pedro Sánchez decides, which is why he is in charge in this Government. But we do have something very clear, which is that if the Government brings brave and ambitious measures it will have our support, and if it brings cuts again, it will get our rejection.” The party justified its rejection of the decree of the Díaz ministry due to the alleged cut in benefits for those over 52 years of age.

Even though the president announced this morning in an interview on RNE that the reform will now be processed as a bill, Urtasun has not confirmed that this will be the case, suggesting that the matter has not been agreed upon with the Díaz vice presidency; and although he has stressed that they already offered that formula, he has indicated that it will be decided in the coming days.

