The parliamentary group of Add In Congress he continues his fight against bullfighting. This Friday he registered a bill through which he wants to prohibit the entry of minors to bullfighting events and their participation in bullfighting schools, even with the consent of their parents.

Under the title ‘Proposal of law for the protection of children and adolescents against the violence of bullfighting’maintains that “exposure to and participation in violent acts committed against animals poses a risk to the psychological and emotional well-being of minors», in the words of the deputy Nahuel Gonzalezbelonging to Izquierda Unida.

Through the proposal, it is intended to modify Law 10/1991 on administrative powers in bullfighting shows and classify as ‘very serious infringement’ if a minor goes to a bullfighting show.

It would also affect the Workers’ Statute Law, since minors They cannot “in any case” practice as “bullfighting professionals”. In this sense, until the age of 18 they would not be able to access bullfighting schools and participate in practical classes.









The last point of the bill affects audiovisual media, since limits the dissemination of broadcasts, previews, advertisements, summaries or promotions in which “animals are mistreated” or “killed” being considered ‘harmful content’.