The words have passed almost unnoticed amid the comings and goings of the last few days regarding the candidates and the dates of the inauguration. But the leaders of Sumar have been slipping it for days. “The positions with the PSOE are far away,” the acting second vice president and leader of the platform, Yolanda Díaz, dropped last Monday after going to the La Zarzuela palace to consult with the King. The minority partner of the outgoing Executive has been pressing the PSOE all August to sit down and negotiate a new government program. The socialists have given him long. The priority for Pedro Sánchez at this time is to close the agreements with the nationalist and pro-independence groups that allow the coalition of the last four years to be reissued, rather than addressing the contents of the new edition of the progressive Executive. But Sumar fears that, without this prior commitment, the program of a hypothetical new government will be born weighed down by the lack of ambition of left-wing policies. Above all because the context has changed, and now that government would also depend on parties that in the past have opposed these policies, such as Junts per Catalunya.

On Díaz’s platform, they fear that the PSOE will use the possible entry of Junts into the block of Sánchez’s parliamentary support to soften the leftist profile of the Executive. Added to this is the possibility that the European consensus will put an end to the expansive policies of recent years. The space to the left of the PSOE does not trust what the attitude of the Social Democrats may be, who in the past assumed austerity policies and who, according to this analysis, could again sign up for fiscal adjustments.

Since the 23-J elections, Sumar has already sent two extensive documents to his government partners with proposals to sign a new agreement that deepens the policies of the last legislature. Díaz’s group maintains total discretion over the content of such initiatives, but sources from the platform regret that, given how detailed their documents claim to be, the Socialists have responded with what they define as a set of generalities.

The PSOE insists that the reality of this legislature is different from that of the previous one. First, because since 2019 more than 200 laws have been passed with some very relevant progressive milestones, such as the labor reform or the housing law. Some others were left pending or fell at the last moment, but the Socialists insist that a lot of progress was made. Second, because the political reality is different, they allege in the PSOE. The numbers are much narrower and, if Sánchez’s investiture goes ahead, the support of the PNV and Junts will be needed for all the support, two formations far from the left field. The housing law, for example, came out without the support of the latter. With the current numbers, it would never have been approved.

The acting President of the Government and Socialist deputy, Pedro Sánchez (left), and the acting Minister of Labor and deputy for Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, greeted each other at the constitutive session of Congress, on Thursday 17, in Madrid.

Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

For this reason, the Socialists are trying to convince their partners to close a government agreement with a “realistic” program that can have votes in Congress. Otherwise, the PSOE understands, it would constitute a declaration of intent without political feasibility, which could also complicate the ongoing negotiations with other groups. The PSOE is certain that there will be an agreement with Sumar, but right now the absolute priority is to negotiate the most difficult part, that is, the votes of the nationalists and independentistas to guarantee the 178 seats that Sánchez needs in order to achieve the investiture, or even 179 if the Canary Coalition entered the play. That is where the PSOE negotiators are turning, convinced that the coalition will be forged again and will also work better than in the previous legislature, because the way of managing the problems of Díaz and Sánchez, always more discreet than the thunderous style of We can, it will make things easier. But in the socialist part of the Government they consider it unrealistic to think of a programmatic agreement like that of 2019, when the entire progressive agenda had yet to be carried out after a long period of the PP in power.

This diagnosis is not shared at all by the second vice president’s team, who defends it as essential to outline the government program as soon as possible, without waiting for negotiations with the nationalists. No one doubts that if the current partners manage to convince Junts, the party of Carles Puigdemont —former Catalan president fugitive in Belgium— to support the investiture of Sánchez, the formula of the last Executive will be repeated. This is how Díaz made it known to the King, before whom he promised his vote in favor of the socialist leader and defended that the coalition between PSOE and Sumar constitutes “the only possible Government.”

This does not prevent the leaders of the groups united around Díaz, without entering into public clashes with their partners, from showing misgivings in private with the attitude of the PSOE and have even sent him some public messages. The most explicit was launched two weeks ago by his spokesperson, Ernest Urtasun, when in an interview with SER he reproached the Socialists for his “lack of ambition”. Many interpreted that Urtasun was referring to the negotiations with the Catalan independence movement, but the sources consulted explain that what he was actually alluding to was the future government program.

In his speech on the 16th before the Sumar parliamentary group, Díaz subtly dropped his message. “There are different political forces that want to return to austerity and cuts in people’s living conditions,” he warned. Among those forces he included, “of course” the “political and economic right-wingers who always believed in the law of the market.” Then, without going into more detail, he broadened the target of his message to “other forces that may believe that we have gone too far in protecting the people in recent years” and took the opportunity to attack the continuous rises in interest rates. agreed by the European Central Bank (ECB). Then he stressed in a resounding tone: “I want to say loud and clear that Sumar is going to be a guarantee that the best economic policy is the one that protects citizens, the one that is committed to living better. The cuts will not return as long as Sumar is part of the Government.

Always without direct allusions to the PSOE, Urtasun insisted this Thursday in an interview on RNE: “We want an ambitious legislature, with an ambitious agreement that is capable of continuing to deploy the social shield, expanding rights, deepening policies against climate change.” And, as Díaz had already stated this week, Sumar’s spokesman insisted on the idea that at this time “the positions are distant” with the PSOE.