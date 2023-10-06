Yolanda Díaz, second vice president of the acting Government, will present on Tuesday at the Ateneu, in Barcelona, ​​her proposal on the amnesty entrusted to twenty jurists to maintain that the measure is constitutional. The document foresees that the measure could benefit all the politicians who were at the forefront of the Catalan independence process since 2013, when preparations for the 2014 sovereignty consultation began. The text also contemplates amnesty for the police officers accused of the October 1 charges. of 2017. The agents could benefit from the application of the law except for those accused of a crime of moral integrity because it is understood that they acted with cruelty.

The opinion, which provides for articles, does not detail the number of people who could benefit from the law. It proposes that the rule be applied from January 23, 2013, when the Parliament approved the declaration of sovereignty. Therefore, they would be included former president Artur Mas and the three former councilors convicted by the sovereignty consultation of November 9, 2014. The text, as it progresses El Periódico de Catalunya, does not mention Laura Borràs, former president of the Parliament, convicted of corruption crimes for cutting up public contracts, whom Junts considers “retaliated.”

To support the amnesty, the text applies the criteria of international law that excludes crimes against humanity such as torture or crimes against moral integrity. That was the script that Jaume Asens, former deputy and the negotiator appointed by Sumar, has defended from the beginning. The plan would exclude, for example, the police officer accused of having fired a rubber bullet that caused the loss of an eye at Roger Espanyol, a young man who participated in the defense of the polls on 1-O.

Díaz, who was also in Barcelona, ​​has avoided commenting on whether his proposal effectively covers the police officers who participated in the charges that sought to prevent the 2017 referendum but stressed that “there is no room for amnesties that violate human rights or crimes against humanity.” . The acting Minister of Labor has also not confirmed in a media interview after meeting with businessmen whether the amnesty will exonerate any type of crime related to independence since 2013. “Let the jurists do their job rigorously,” she added.

The PSOE was quick to distance itself from the content of its partners’ proposal. The acting Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, did it first, responding from Barcelona that the socialists do not see themselves reflected in a document that, according to him, “is respectable.” And then, the president himself, Pedro Sánchez, who since the summit of EU leaders in Granada has uttered the word “amnesty” for the first time and admitted to “knowing” the document. The leader of the acting Executive, however, has downplayed the opinion of his partner by putting it at the same level as the initiative of other political groups. “We know Sumar’s proposal, as we know that of other parties in relation to the amnesty. It is still a way of trying to overcome the judicial consequences. We know all of these proposals, but I want to say that it is not the proposal, the position of the PSOE”, he pointed out. In his statements to journalists, Díaz had implied that the socialists were aware of his proposal, pointing out that he works “coordinated” with the president. In the last two days, the leader of the leftist formation, very active since the night of 23-J trying to bring closer positions with Junts, has landed in Barcelona to start a round of contacts whose priority objectives include trying to stage a social consensus around the amnesty. That is, a pact that goes beyond the mere agreement between political parties. If on Thursday she met with the UGT and CC OO unions—which showed their support for the vice president’s plans—this Friday she did so with the Pimec employers’ association.

Junts per Catalunya MEP Toni Comín – Sumar’s interlocutor in the investiture talks – has transferred this bill to the leadership of the independence party. Junts has published a statement thanking Sumar for its “involvement and interest in the desire to reach an agreement” and undertakes to carry out a detailed analysis and provide a response “as immediately as possible.”

Meeting between the PSOE and ERC

Bolaños has also taken advantage of his visit to meet with Josep Maria Jové, the leader of the Republican ranks in the Parliament and one of the members of the dialogue table between Executives. The meeting, which was not planned on the agenda of either of the two political representatives, has been brought forward by The National. Sources from both parties confirm it although officially neither socialists nor republicans rule out commenting on the matter.

The minister and Jové, one of the possible beneficiaries of the amnesty as he is being investigated by the 1-O organization, share in their respective parties the role of leading complicated negotiations. The meeting coincides with Sumar’s announcement but comes a week after ERC tense the negotiations by linking the affirmative vote to Sánchez agreeing to commit to advancing the conditions to hold a referendum and achieving, with Junts, the Parliament to approve a resolution urging that condition.

Professor of Criminal Law Nicolás García Rivas, one of the authors of the document, will be in charge of presenting the legal report, according to Sumar sources. The former deputy of Catalonia in Comú Podem Jaume Asens, a key player in the negotiations on the amnesty, and Díaz herself, who will close the meeting, will also intervene. The event, scheduled for seven in the afternoon at the Barcelona Athenaeum, will be attended by jurists such as the professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Seville and former lawyer at the Constitutional Court Joaquín Urías, the professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Seville Javier Pérez Royo, or the professor of Criminal Law at the Autonomous University of Barcelona Mercedes García Arán, as detailed in Sumar.

