Amar announced Thursday that he has sent to parliamentary groups a reform of the Constitution to introduce the right to abortion in article 43 of the Magna Carta after “many months” of study.

«The right to a voluntary interruption of pregnancy that is free, informed, full and universal is recognized. The public authorities will guarantee the exercise of this right with absolute respect for physical autonomy, ”the initiative literally collects, whose presentation is part of March 8, Women’s Day.

“Accompany the struggle of women for equality”

The spokeswoman to add in Congress, Verónica Barberó, explained that this constitutional reform seeks to “accompany” from Congress the “struggle” of women for equality, and defended that abortion armor means “advancing feminism, human rights, equality and social justice.”

Now, the Confederal Group will undertake “a process of meetings and meetings” with both social organizations – feminist, unions, associations of health professionals, etc. – and with parliamentary groups, so that “it reaches a wide degree of consensus and support to be able to achieve its approval.” In fact, Martínez confirmed that he has already been sent to PSOE and PP.









For the preparation of the text, adding was inspired by the constitutional reform that France approved about a year ago, becoming “the international referent” and “the first country in the world” that includes the right of abortion in its constitution, according to the spokeswoman for the Communs in the Congress of Deputies, Aina Vidal.