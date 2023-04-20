Sumar would obtain a 10.6% vote intention in general elections and Unidas Podemos 6.7%, according to the April barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS). This study measures for the first time the support of the Sumar platform and the candidacy for the general elections of the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz. In the previous poll, in March, United We Can, received a 10% vote intention and the formation accused the institute of manipulating its results downwards. Yolanda Díaz’s platform appears as the fourth force, ahead of United We Can and behind Vox.

The party that would win the elections continues to be the PSOE, with 30.4% of support. In second place, four points behind, is the PP, with 26.1%. Both socialists and popular lose around two points in voting intentions compared to the March barometer. Vox goes up one point and would achieve 11.1% of the ballots. Citizens scratch four tenths and rise to 2.8%.

The work of the CIS in April includes the support of SUMAR to IU, Compromís, En Comú, Más País, Chunta Aragonesista (CHA) and Equo. The calculation has been carried out, according to the technical data sheet of the survey, in accordance with the direct responses of the people surveyed. The CIS details the “parties and organizations that have publicly stated that they join and/or support one option or another” have been added to each political formation.

Yolanda Díaz repeats as the politician to which the citizens give the best score, although without approving, with her 4.87 grade. They are followed by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who achieved 4.43; Íñigo Errejón (leader of Más País), who with a 4.07 slightly exceeds the 4.03 of the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Abascal’s grade is 2.73, the old one very poor, not far from Inés Arrimadas (from Ciudadanos), who gets a score of 3.39. Compared to their scores a month ago, Abascal and Sánchez are up slightly, and Feijóo is down especially, losing 0.25 points, and Díaz and Errejón to a lesser extent.

The order is altered if respondents are asked who they would prefer to be Prime Minister. Sánchez clearly wins with 21.3%, followed by the leader of the popular ranks (14.7%) and, very closely, Vice President Díaz, with 13.5%. In the distance is the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, who is the fourth favorite to govern (5.8%). The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), is indicated as preferred for president of the Government by 2.5% of those surveyed.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The CIS asks this month for each of the government ministers. Only two women pass: Margarita Robles (5.15) and Yolanda Díaz (with a 5.07). The vice president Nadia Calviño (4.93) is close to the approval and the head of Inclusion, José Luis Escrivá (4.44), grows. The worst marks are taken by the ministers of Podemos, with Ione Belarra at the bottom of the table (3.36), followed by Irene Montero (3.49). The socialist minister who has fallen to the bottom of the ranking is the head of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Compared to January, the last barometer in which the popularity of the members of the Council of Ministers was measured, the portfolio holder who lost the most popularity is Ione Belarra (Social Rights), who fell 0.27 points, Grande-Marlaska ( -0.27), and Irene Montero (-0.20). All the ministers drop in their scores except that of Culture, Miquel Iceta, who gains just 0.05 points.

The conclusions have been drawn from a sample of 4,159 interviews conducted between March 31 and April 5, a month that began with Sumar’s coming-out, which took place on April 2. No representative of the Podemos leadership attended the event. Shortly before, the formation led by Ione Belarra accused the CIS of manipulating their intention to vote downward and demanded explanations from Tezanos. In the first week of April, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, returned from China, where he had defended President Volodímir Zelenski’s peace plan.

The March barometer gave the PSOE the winner of a hypothetical general election with an advantage of almost five points over the PP. The PP then lost 1.8 points in voting intention, Podemos dropped almost three and Vox remained, according to this survey.